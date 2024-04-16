Up Next:
Google Maps update improves Android Auto navigation experience with 3D building syncing
Google has continually enhanced Maps, improving our navigation experiences. The most recent Android update brings a significant improvement, especially for users who use Android Auto for directions while driving. The new update is centered around 3D buildings and their representation in Google Maps.
This latest update (Google Maps beta v11.125.0100), as spotted by 9to5Google, changes that. Now, when you toggle the "Show 3D buildings" setting within your Google Maps app, it seamlessly syncs with your Android Auto settings. If you turn it off on your phone, it also turns off in your car's navigation view.
In the past, turning off the 3D buildings feature in Google Maps on your Android device did not affect Android Auto. Even if you disabled the feature on your phone, you would still see 3D buildings while using Android Auto, as it had its own separate setting for displaying them.
Image Credit: 9to5Google
This small change makes the user experience much smoother and easier. You no longer have to go to two different places to adjust the settings for a feature. As noted by the source, this update aligns with how Google Maps and CarPlay work on Apple devices, creating a more consistent experience across platforms.
Just remember, if you make changes to the 3D building settings while using Android Auto, they won't show up on your car's display right away. The settings sync when you first connect your phone to Android Auto. And keep in mind, this update is currently being rolled out in beta, so it might take a while before everyone gets it.
Google often makes updates to its widely-used Maps application, and even a minor adjustment like this can have a noticeable impact on everyday usage. The recent modification demonstrates a dedication to enhancing the navigation experience on Android Auto, helping to make those extended car journeys a bit more seamless.
