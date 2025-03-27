The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is discounted here!
You can still snatch great Amazon Spring Sale deals on Samsung, Google, and more!
Amazon Deals Are Blooming
You can still snatch great Amazon Spring Sale deals on Samsung, Google, and more!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Google Maps on iPhones just got an update that will make your screenshots useful for trip planning

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps Google
Header image with screenshots from the Google Maps travel screenshots feature
Google Maps is making it easier to plan trips with a brand-new feature that will make it unnecessary to scroll through tons of screenshots anymore. Now, when you see a place you like in a picture on your phone, you can save it straight to your Google Maps lists. This will save you time and make planning your trips much simpler.

Lots of people plan their trips by jotting down notes, saving posts they see online, and taking many screenshots of places they want to visit. But it can be hard to remember where you saw that nice coffee shop or that amazing view. Google Maps is trying to fix this by automatically finding places in your screenshots. If you turn on the new "screenshot" list, the app, which uses AI, will look at your photos, find the names of places, and let you save them to a special list in Maps. These saved spots will then show up on your map, and you can easily share your list with the people you're traveling with. This feature is starting to appear in the U.S. for English-speaking users on iPhones, and it will be available on Android soon.

Animated GIF of the Google Maps travel feature using screenshots
Google Maps will be able to use your phone's screenshots . | Image credit — Google


This new feature is one of several ways Google is trying to make travel easier. Recently, Google Search added a feature that uses AI to help you think of trip ideas and even create day-by-day plans. Also, you can now track hotel prices on Google Hotels to help you find good deals. And with Google Lens, you can point your phone's camera at things around you to get information about them, like a smart tour guide. It's clear that Google wants to make planning and exploring new places easier for everyone.

Being able to easily save places you find in pictures right into your map is a great addition. It solves a common problem for travelers and makes it easier to get started with planning. Even though it might seem like a small update, not having to manually search for and save places from screenshots could really make planning trips much better. It will be interesting to see how people use this feature and how it gets even better on Android.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Finally! A flip phone that actually makes sense and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7
Finally! A flip phone that actually makes sense and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7
T-Mobile users dig up removed price lock ads in wake of recent changes to plans
T-Mobile users dig up removed price lock ads in wake of recent changes to plans
A Verizon customer stayed for 20 years, now they're rethinking everything
A Verizon customer stayed for 20 years, now they're rethinking everything
T-Mobile starts rolling out transformative 5G update for internet customers
T-Mobile starts rolling out transformative 5G update for internet customers
AT&T is making changes to your autopay discounts that may affect your monthly bill
AT&T is making changes to your autopay discounts that may affect your monthly bill
T-Mobile takes FCC to court for fining it for not upholding commitment to users
T-Mobile takes FCC to court for fining it for not upholding commitment to users

Latest News

Excited for RTX 5060 laptops? This Razer leak might cool you down real quick
Excited for RTX 5060 laptops? This Razer leak might cool you down real quick
Overwhelming new Best Buy deal drops this Apple Watch Series 9 model with LTE to an unrivaled price
Overwhelming new Best Buy deal drops this Apple Watch Series 9 model with LTE to an unrivaled price
Google is rolling several new features across many of its apps to make you a more savvy traveler
Google is rolling several new features across many of its apps to make you a more savvy traveler
Amazon Spring Sale headphones deals: Save $100 on the Bose QuietComfort and more
Amazon Spring Sale headphones deals: Save $100 on the Bose QuietComfort and more
Poetic 43% discount makes the 43mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic a hot pick
Poetic 43% discount makes the 43mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic a hot pick
Xiaomi's sub-brand just launched its first Ultra phone with Galaxy S25-level power
Xiaomi's sub-brand just launched its first Ultra phone with Galaxy S25-level power
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless