Google Maps on iPhones just got an update that will make your screenshots useful for trip planning

This new feature is one of several ways Google is trying to make travel easier. Recently, Google Search added a feature that uses AI to help you think of trip ideas and even create day-by-day plans. Also, you can now track hotel prices on Google Hotels to help you find good deals. And with Google Lens, you can point your phone's camera at things around you to get information about them, like a smart tour guide. It's clear that Google wants to make planning and exploring new places easier for everyone.



Being able to easily save places you find in pictures right into your map is a great addition. It solves a common problem for travelers and makes it easier to get started with planning. Even though it might seem like a small update, not having to manually search for and save places from screenshots could really make planning trips much better. It will be interesting to see how people use this feature and how it gets even better on Android.

Google Maps is making it easier to plan trips with a brand-new feature that will make it unnecessary to scroll through tons of screenshots anymore. Now, when you see a place you like in a picture on your phone, you can save it straight to your Google Maps lists. This will save you time and make planning your trips much simpler.Lots of people plan their trips by jotting down notes, saving posts they see online, and taking many screenshots of places they want to visit. But it can be hard to remember where you saw that nice coffee shop or that amazing view. Google Maps is trying to fix this by automatically finding places in your screenshots. If you turn on the new "screenshot" list, the app, which uses AI, will look at your photos, find the names of places, and let you save them to a special list in Maps. These saved spots will then show up on your map, and you can easily share your list with the people you're traveling with.