Google Maps introduces new features for a better driving experience





Adding stops to your route becomes much easier. | Image credit – Google





Navigating unfamiliar areas full of lanes, exits, and intersections can get tricky fast. To help you stay prepared, Google's upgraded navigation now highlights lanes, crosswalks, and road signs right on the map. And since nobody enjoys last-minute merges (I know, I don't), Google Maps will guide you by marking the exact lane to follow. Basically, you just have to stick to the blue line.





Video credit – Google





Google is also adding tools to keep you and other drivers in the loop. With winter around the corner, you'll now be able to see and report weather disruptions along your route, like flooded areas, unplowed roads, or spots with low visibility.





You will also be able to report disruptions on the road faster. | Image credit – Google

When you reach your destination, the arrival guidance feature will not only highlight the building entrance but also display nearby parking lots and give you the option to "Save parking." Plus, now you can easily get walking directions to the entrance using AR Live View.



You'll be able to explore your route, see and report weather disruptions, and enjoy the updated arrival guidance starting this week on Android and iOS. Enhanced navigation will begin rolling out next month on both platforms in more than 30 metro areas, with plans to expand to additional locations over time.



As someone who uses Google Maps quite often, I find these new features super helpful, especially the Add Stops option. It used to be a bit tricky and time-consuming to add new stops, which can be really frustrating when you're in a rush.