Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Google Maps introduces new features for a better driving experience

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps Google
A smartphone displaying the Google Maps app.
In addition to introducing its cutting-edge AI model, Gemini, to Maps, Google is also rolling out several updates to enhance the overall driving experience from beginning to end.

Google announced in a blog post that it's launching a big update aimed at simplifying your drive. First up, Google Maps is adding an easy-to-spot "Add stops" button right next to "Start" at the bottom of your screen. Tapping it opens a dedicated "Add stops to your route" sheet, making it easier to plan your stops along the way.

Adding stops to your route becomes much easier. | Image credit – Google

Navigating unfamiliar areas full of lanes, exits, and intersections can get tricky fast. To help you stay prepared, Google's upgraded navigation now highlights lanes, crosswalks, and road signs right on the map. And since nobody enjoys last-minute merges (I know, I don't), Google Maps will guide you by marking the exact lane to follow. Basically, you just have to stick to the blue line.

 Video credit – Google

Google is also adding tools to keep you and other drivers in the loop. With winter around the corner, you'll now be able to see and report weather disruptions along your route, like flooded areas, unplowed roads, or spots with low visibility.

You will also be able to report disruptions on the road faster. | Image credit – Google

When you reach your destination, the arrival guidance feature will not only highlight the building entrance but also display nearby parking lots and give you the option to "Save parking." Plus, now you can easily get walking directions to the entrance using AR Live View.

You'll be able to explore your route, see and report weather disruptions, and enjoy the updated arrival guidance starting this week on Android and iOS. Enhanced navigation will begin rolling out next month on both platforms in more than 30 metro areas, with plans to expand to additional locations over time.

Recommended Stories
As someone who uses Google Maps quite often, I find these new features super helpful, especially the Add Stops option. It used to be a bit tricky and time-consuming to add new stops, which can be really frustrating when you're in a rush.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile and SpaceX's direct-to-cell service is suddenly so much more exciting
T-Mobile and SpaceX's direct-to-cell service is suddenly so much more exciting
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift might be this season's comfiest accessory
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift might be this season's comfiest accessory
New Google Messages feature to allow users to choose custom images for contacts
New Google Messages feature to allow users to choose custom images for contacts
The dream smartphone will finally become reality in 2025
The dream smartphone will finally become reality in 2025
Samsung and Apple reportedly looking to acquire Intel, what it means for you
Samsung and Apple reportedly looking to acquire Intel, what it means for you
Don't track your pet with an AirTag, it's dangerous and could cost you $5,000
Don't track your pet with an AirTag, it's dangerous and could cost you $5,000

Latest News

Meta's Llama AI model turned into a military tool in China
Meta's Llama AI model turned into a military tool in China
Don't miss the fine print with T-Mobile unit Mint Mobile's Mint Kids deal
Don't miss the fine print with T-Mobile unit Mint Mobile's Mint Kids deal
SpaceX five satellite launches away from bringing T-Mobile users Direct-to-Cell service
SpaceX five satellite launches away from bringing T-Mobile users Direct-to-Cell service
Owners of two Samsung devices will be able to download Android 15 beta in 15 days - leak
Owners of two Samsung devices will be able to download Android 15 beta in 15 days - leak
More people are downloading iOS 18.1 than iOS 17.1, Tim Cook reveals
More people are downloading iOS 18.1 than iOS 17.1, Tim Cook reveals
Key Apple executive says goodbye to the media and analysts just weeks before his departure
Key Apple executive says goodbye to the media and analysts just weeks before his departure
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless