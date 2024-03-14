Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Google Maps gets a social upgrade: You can now see brands' latest posts directly in Maps

Apps Google
Google Maps gets a social upgrade: You can now see brands' latest posts directly in Maps
Every brand is relying more and more on online marketing to boost its visibility among consumers. With the help of Google Business Profiles, for example, a company appears in Search results and Maps, offering people quick access to information like its location, contact details, opening hours, ratings, and photos of its retail locations. And now, Google is introducing even more ways for you to engage with various businesses directly in Maps.

According to Search Engine Journal (via Android Police), Google has launched a feature that automatically showcases social media posts from platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, and X directly on Google Business Profiles (GBP). The goal of this update is to give customers a more complete understanding of a business's online presence and engagement.

Check out this example of the feature in action (via Darren Shaw and Krystal Taing on X):


If you are a business owner, you have the option to add one link from each of the following platforms to your GBP: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest, TikTok, X (formerly known as Twitter), and YouTube. According to a Google help page, businesses that have linked their social media profiles with their GBP may now see their social media posts automatically appear on their profiles.

To start using the new feature, go to your Business Profile, then:

  • Head to the “Edit profile” section
  • Click on “Business information”
  • Select “Contact”
  • Choose “Social profiles” to add, update, or remove links to your social media accounts.

This update not only makes it easier for customers to find businesses they follow on social media but also gives brands more space to market themselves effortlessly once they've set up the integration.

It's worth mentioning that this feature is currently available in specific regions and might not be accessible to all Business Profiles yet. We will make sure to keep you updated on any changes in availability.

In other news, Google is stepping up its game on Google Maps by adding not only social media posts but also showing entrances to buildings right on the map.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Netflix have found a fresh way to anger their subscribers
T-Mobile and Netflix have found a fresh way to anger their subscribers
How to tell whether T-Mobile's 5G service will get faster in your area
How to tell whether T-Mobile's 5G service will get faster in your area
iPhone 16 Pro design sketches highlight changes Apple is reportedly planning to make
iPhone 16 Pro design sketches highlight changes Apple is reportedly planning to make
Shark Tank investor says he would buy TikTok to prevent the platform from getting banned in the U.S.
Shark Tank investor says he would buy TikTok to prevent the platform from getting banned in the U.S.
Samsung expected to be replaced as top foldable phone manufacturer during first quarter
Samsung expected to be replaced as top foldable phone manufacturer during first quarter
Amazon's jumbo-sized Fire Max 11 tablet is on sale at a jumbo discount in two variants
Amazon's jumbo-sized Fire Max 11 tablet is on sale at a jumbo discount in two variants

Latest News

Get the affordable Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for $150 off if you don't feel like spending more on the upcoming refresh
Get the affordable Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for $150 off if you don't feel like spending more on the upcoming refresh
24 hours, 100,000 phones: Nothing Phone (2a) achieves record sales on launch day
24 hours, 100,000 phones: Nothing Phone (2a) achieves record sales on launch day
This is stopping the Nothing Phone (2a) from mass US availability
This is stopping the Nothing Phone (2a) from mass US availability
Amazon surpasses its Christmas deal on the Galaxy Z Flip 5, bringing it to its lowest price
Amazon surpasses its Christmas deal on the Galaxy Z Flip 5, bringing it to its lowest price
The uber-powerful Sonos Move 2 speaker moves down to a record low price
The uber-powerful Sonos Move 2 speaker moves down to a record low price
AirTag helps UK builder get back his “pride and joy” just an hour after the accident
AirTag helps UK builder get back his “pride and joy” just an hour after the accident
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless