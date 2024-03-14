Google Maps gets a social upgrade: You can now see brands' latest posts directly in Maps

Every brand is relying more and more on online marketing to boost its visibility among consumers. With the help of Google Business Profiles, for example, a company appears in Search results and Maps, offering people quick access to information like its location, contact details, opening hours, ratings, and photos of its retail locations. And now, Google is introducing even more ways for you to engage with various businesses directly in Maps.





Is Google going to kill Google Posts?



Yesterday, @StefanSomborac shared a screenshot from an updated Google support doc, stating:

"some businesses may find their social media posts surfaced on their Business Profile automatically."@krystal_taing posted a video on LinkedIn… pic.twitter.com/yU6HnF9DvC — Darren Shaw (@DarrenShaw_) March 8, 2024

If you are a business owner, you have the option to add one link from each of the following platforms to your GBP: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest, TikTok, X (formerly known as Twitter), and YouTube. According to a Google help page



To start using the new feature, go to your Business Profile, then:

Head to the “Edit profile” section

Click on “Business information”

Select “Contact”

Choose “Social profiles” to add, update, or remove links to your social media accounts.

This update not only makes it easier for customers to find businesses they follow on social media but also gives brands more space to market themselves effortlessly once they've set up the integration.



It's worth mentioning that this feature is currently available in specific regions and might not be accessible to all Business Profiles yet. We will make sure to keep you updated on any changes in availability.



According to(via), Google has launched a feature that automatically showcases social media posts from platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, and X directly on Google Business Profiles (GBP). The goal of this update is to give customers a more complete understanding of a business's online presence and engagement.Check out this example of the feature in action (via Darren Shaw and Krystal Taing on X):