Google Maps will provide detailed directions to EV charging stations and more info for drivers

Google Maps will show directions to EV charging stations

Google is looking into ways to make Maps more enhanced for EV (Electric Vehicle) support. Several new and exciting features should be available in the coming months. You will be getting more details about EV charging stations, including AI-generated descriptions of where to find a charger at a particular building.







Also, Google is now prompting users to add more details to their reviews such as wait times and the sort of connector used in an EV charging station. And yep, connector types are important as not all stations support all types of EV charging connectors. Users will also be able to add photos, star ratings, and text comments, just like with any business listed in Maps.





For now, though, the feature is limited to vehicles with Google software built-in. It is unclear when the feature will make it to Android Auto or the standalone Maps app. Also, so far, speed is rated with basic terms like "fast" or "very fast", instead of by connector type.



A feature that will remain exclusive to Google-based vehicles is enhanced trip planning. This will allow Maps to recommend EV stations along the way based on the current battery level of your car. Also, it will provide a re-calculated ETA based on the time it should take to charge your car.



