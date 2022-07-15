Google Maps' eco-friendly driving could be taken to a new level saving you some gas money

Google Maps already provides users with a multitude of helpful information such as providing turn-by-turn directions from point "A" to Point "B." The app also will recommend things to do and see at the destination as well as suggest places to stay and eat. Last October Google started adding eco-friendly directions to Maps that aim to use less gas and produce less CO2 by suggesting directions based on factors like road grades, traffic flow, and distance.





Google could be taking this to the next level according to a teardown of the Google Maps app conducted by AndroidPolice . Code found while tearing down the app suggests that Google Maps might allow you to select the type of car that you drive and armed with that information, the app will send you on the most energy-efficient route that is based on whether your vehicle uses Gas, Diesel, Electric, or is a Hybrid.





Different types of cars have peak efficiency on different roads. Most internal combustion gas-powered cars are more fuel efficient on the highway than in the city where traffic lights and stop signs create more stop-and-go-type driving. Hybrids have better fuel efficiency in the city than the highway, and Electric Vehicles are the most fuel-efficient at slower speeds.





If Google does update Maps and includes this feature, users will be able to select the type of car they are driving and the app will adjust the route it suggests in order to "save you the most fuel or energy." If down the road you buy a new car, changes can be made to register the type of vehicle it is and you can always simply choose not to provide Google Maps with this data.







It is possible that Google decides not to add this feature to Google Maps. If it decides to proceed, Google might want to test this first before rolling it out to all Maps users. Remember, the more efficiently you are using your vehicle, the more money you might be able to save on gas.

