How to obtain eco-friendly directions on Google Maps and possibly save gas

How to obtain eco-friendly directions on Google Maps and possibly save gas0
Back in May, Google announced that its popular Maps app would start delivering the most eco-friendly routes that will use the least amount of gas possible. Google does this by using the data related to road grades, traffic flow, distance, and maps. If this feature is found on the Google Maps app on your iOS or Android phone, you'll see a green and white leaf icon next to your estimated driving time.
But you do have to enable the app first. To do that, type in the name of any destination. You will see a three-dot menu appear to the right of the box that says "Your location." Tap on it and hit "Route options." That will bring you to a new page with an option that reads "Prefer fuel-efficient routes." Toggle that setting on if you want to save gas. According to the setting, when enabled "Maps will suggest fuel-efficient routes by default when arrival times are similar."
Popular Science reported that on one 35-minute trip it entered into Google Maps, the app estimated that using the suggested eco-friendly route would result in the savings of 9% of its fuel although the actual time spent on the road would be three minutes longer than the quickest route.
Just because you use the eco-friendly route it doesn't mean that you are guaranteed to save the percentage of gas that Google says that you will. That is only an estimate and the reality is that you might not save any fuel at all! Still, the app does give you the option of putting you on a longer route that might not use as much gas as a faster route might.