Google Maps now provides location and information about California’s wildfires
2020 is the year that keeps on giving, unfortunately, not in a good way. As if the coronavirus pandemic wasn’t enough, now people are facing an even more dangerous adversary: wildfires.
Obviously, having accurate information about this emergency situation is critical and since Google is the go-to source for many people, the company decided to put the extra effort to give people the most accurate data so they can make informed decisions regarding their safety.
Google is using infrared satellite imaging to detect the borders of each fire and updates it regularly for maximum accuracy.
If you live in an area that’s affected by the wildfires, this new functionality will help you be better prepared for what’s to come. Do not underestimate the situation, stay informed and stay safe!