 Google Lens will soon let you search an image directly with Google Image Search - PhoneArena
Google Lens will soon let you search an image directly with Google Image Search

Apps Google
If you haven't used Google Lens before, this is an app that lets you scan an item with your phone's camera and, by using AI image analysis, search for information on the object on the Internet. And now, as the people from 9to5Google spotted, Google is releasing a new feature to its Lens app.

It appears that the tech giant is rolling out a new button to the Android version of the Lens app that enables you to search a scanned object or an image directly with Google Image Search.

 

If you have the new feature, after analyzing an image with Google Lens, you should see a new circular button — with a globe and a magnifier on it — in the bottom-right corner, just below the picture. When you tap it, the app will open Google Image Search and show you results from the search engine regarding the analyzed picture.

This may be in response to the fact that a lot of users still seem to prefer Google Images instead of trying to work with Lens. The new feature will allow you to try out the Lens result and then swap to the ol’ reliable image search if all else fails.

Now, keep in mind that Google is still rolling out the new feature, so you may need to wait a while before you can use it. The new Google Image Search button in Lens will probably come to iPhones as well, but we can't currently tell with certainty.
