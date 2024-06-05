Google Lens to simplify adding context to searches

So, with this upcoming update, adding context to your image search will be quicker and easier. Plus, it seems Google is also working on a feature that lets you search using video, not just still images.If Google decides to roll out this handy feature, users will be able to record a video and add extra search context through voice at the same time.However, none of these features are live in Google Lens yet, which you can access through Google Search. They might roll out in the future, but there's no guarantee. Fingers crossed, though!I mean, having more search options is always a plus, don't you think? Especially when you're in a rush or trying to find info about something you can't quite put into words – and we all know those situations happen.