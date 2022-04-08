 Google Lens Multisearch beta rolls out in the US; lets you find things by using a photo instead of words - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View
Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Apps Google

Google Lens Multisearch beta rolls out in the US; lets you find things by using a photo instead of words

Iskra Petrova
By
0
Google Lens Multisearch beta rolls out in the US; lets you find things by using a photo instead of w
Have you ever struggled to find the right keywords for a Google search? Well, if you ever did, I know exactly how you feel. But Google's got us covered. It is introducing a new feature to Google Lens aimed at helping you find stuff you can't easily describe, and it is called Multisearch, reports 9to5Google. It is rolling out in beta to US users, and it will allow you to take a photo of something and ask a question about it.

Google Lens Multisearch beta coming to the States now, both on Android and iOS


Back in September of last year, Google held its Search-focused keynote, and one of the coolest things the Mountain View tech giant announced during the event was a big upgrade to Google Lens. The Multisearch feature is now finally available for beta testers on Android and iOS.

Pretty much, Multisearch is a completely new way to search in Google, and it is focused to help you with the things that you don't have all the words to describe. Basically, you take a photo of the oh-so-undescribable thing (or you can even import an existing one) with Google Lens, and then you swipe up on the results panel and tap the new "Add to your search" button that's located at the top.

The button will allow you to enter a question about the object, or refine your search by color, brand, or any other visual attribute. Yeah, but what does this mean exactly? Well, here are some examples.

You have taken a photo or a screenshot of a cool orange dress to give as a gift to your girl but you want to see if it is available in another color: simply add "green" to the search and the results should show you the dress in green (if it has a green option, of course).


Another example is of a photo with your dining set, with a query "coffee table", and you can find a matching or similar table.

Or... imagine your mom told you to look after her plant when she's on a trip. Yeah, we don't want to kill it, but what if you don't even know which plant it is? Simple: take a picture of it and add the query "care instructions", and Google Lens will save you from embarrassment.

So far, the highlights are for fashion and home decor, and currently, the best results from Google Lens Multisearch are related to shopping searches, but we can easily see how this feature grows and becomes even more and more useful in the future. The example Google gave with a rosemary plant actually showcases that you don't need to first perform a search to identify the plant and then a second one for care instructions: the two things are united.

AI, and more specifically, advancements in AI, is what is making Google Lens Multisearch possible. However, at the moment it cannot handle more complex queries, because it doesn't use the Multitask Unified Model yet. In case you're wondering what that is, the Multitask Unified Model or MUM was showcased during a demo. It allowed you to take a photo of broken bicycle gears and get instructions for repairing it.

The Multisearch feature is now rolling out officially in beta for the US, and it is accessible from the Google app on both Android and iOS devices.

The company's search director Lou Wang stated that this is aimed at helping people understand questions more naturally. In the future, Wang stated that Multisearch will be expanding to videos, more images in general, and even "the kinds of answers you might find in a traditional Google text search."(via TheVerge).

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Best Buy has one very impressive Microsoft Surface Pro 8 variant on sale at a huge $400 discount
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Best Buy has one very impressive Microsoft Surface Pro 8 variant on sale at a huge $400 discount
-$400
LG creates a phone display task force as BOE grows to be both iPhone and Samsung OLED supplier
by Daniel Petrov,  0
LG creates a phone display task force as BOE grows to be both iPhone and Samsung OLED supplier
Best iPhone 13 tips & tricks you should know about
by Rado Minkov,  1
Best iPhone 13 tips & tricks you should know about
OnePlus Nord 2T 5G leaks out in full with... unusual camera design, hot new processor, and more
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
OnePlus Nord 2T 5G leaks out in full with... unusual camera design, hot new processor, and more
WordleBot is here to shame your Wordle skills!
by Mariyan Slavov,  1
WordleBot is here to shame your Wordle skills!
Weak demand for the new iPhone SE has investors trimming revenue estimates for Apple
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Weak demand for the new iPhone SE has investors trimming revenue estimates for Apple
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless