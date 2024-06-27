Google Lens may bring Circle to Search to more devices

Image credit — Google

In newer betas, the Translate button and Circle to Search animation were also activated, all handled by Google Lens rather than the actual Circle to Search feature. Interestingly, Circle to Search is internally codenamed "Omnient," while the similar feature within Google Lens is called "Lensient." Currently, this feature within Google Lens is restricted to three-button navigation bars.One hypothesis suggests that the restriction to the three-button navigation bar might be related to the system updates required for Circle to Search on Pixel and Galaxy phones. These updates could have modified code related to gesture navigation, making it incompatible with the feature. Extending these updates to a larger number of devices might not be feasible, so limiting the functionality to the more universal three-button navigation bar could be a practical solution.Another possibility is that Google is using Google Lens as a way to bring Circle to Search to a wider audience more quickly. Circle to Search is currently limited to recent Google and Samsung flagships, while Google Lens is supported on all devices running Android 6.0 and newer. By incorporating the functionality into Google Lens, Google could reach a larger user base without requiring system updates on a massive scale.