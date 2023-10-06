Google launches Pixel Magnifier app to help users see small text and object details

Google has released on the Google Play Store the Pixel 8 Magnifier app. The Pixel-exclusive app uses the phone's camera to zoom in on objects, making it easier to see small text or object details.





The Magnifier app also has a number of features that make it useful for a variety of tasks. For example, it can be used to read small text on menus, signs, or labels. It can also be used to see object details, such as the serial number on a piece of equipment or the expiration date on a food product. The app can also be used to zoom in on faraway text, such as a billboard or a street sign.





In addition to its basic magnification features, the Magnifier app also has a number of features to help users adjust the image. For example, users can apply filters to the image to make it easier to see certain details, as well as adjust the contrast and brightness of the image.



To use the app, simply open it and point the camera at the object you want to magnify. The app will automatically zoom in and adjust the image so that it is easy to see. Below is how Google describes its function on the Play Store:









Credit: Google Play Store





Although the app listing only states having the Pixel 5 as a requirement for downloading the app, it doesn't seem to be compatible with the Pixel Fold or the Pixel Tablet at this time — as also corroborated by 9to5Google . This is rather unfortunate and hopefully just an oversight that gets resolved soon.







For those that are able to install the app, its listing also provides a quick and convenient way to access it by using a Quick Tap gesture. Here are the steps Google provides to set that up:




