Google Keep may finally let you create a new note with a single tap again

Google's colorful logo on a blurred background.
Google Keep is Google's note-taking app, which has been seeing some upgrade love recently, and in upcoming Android versions, it's rumored to even become a system app. Back in November, Google redesigned Keep for Android to make note creation a two-step process and seems to now be readying a single-tap action to create a note.

9to5Google was able to find hints about the upcoming setting hidden in the code of Google Keep 5.25.014.03.90. Google seems to be working on a new "Create text notes with a single tap" option that will be available as a toggle in settings alongside the other Display options.

The redesign back in November brought the option that when you tap the FAB button, you have a menu with four chips: Text, List, Drawing, and Image. This redesign replaced the bar on the bottom of the page where you could choose one of these options. Although the design makes things look more neat, it was found to be inconvenient to some.


With this new setting that Google seems to be working on, you'll be able to make this FAB button focused on note creation. Basically, if you enable the setting, tapping once on the FAB button will immediately open a new text note, and you can directly start typing.

The other note types will be accessible from the 'plus' menu in the bottom-left corner.

This is way more convenient for frequent note-takers, while it still keeps the new design without having to revert back to a somewhat cluttered-looking bottom bar with options. It also speeds up a new note creation for you if you're in a hurry and quickly want to jot something down.

Right now, this new setting is not available to the public, and it's not entirely clear when it will be. 9to5Google believes it may require a server-side update, but this is yet to roll out. Hopefully, the wait won't be too long.

I personally find that prioritizing quick note creation in a note-taking app is a must. I like that the app offers other types of notes as well, but the new design will prioritize exactly what the app is made for, and thus make it more convenient to use. So, kudos to Google for that change!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

