Google is down; Maps, Search, Gmail, Chrome, and more are affected

Unable to access Google Maps this morning? Not able to get a search result? The problem isn't you, it's Google. According to DownDetector.com, reports it received from Google users (and aren't we all Google users?) indicate that there is a problem with the company. The number of reports submitted to DownDetector soared from 22 at 11:05 am EDT to 751 exactly an hour later.





46% of the complaints mention Google Sea as the problem while 43% are complaining about the website. Several complaints say that Search and Google Maps are not working while others mention the Google Chrome browser and Gmail.







The problems are affecting Google users in New York, St. Louis, and San Francisco. Since this is a developing story, check back for updates.