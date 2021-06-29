$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Android Apps Google

Android apps could become a lot safer thanks to new security measures

Mariyan Slavov
By
Jun 29, 2021, 7:40 AM
Android apps could become a lot safer thanks to new security measures
Google has often been criticized for the number of malicious apps lurking on the Google Play. In a bid to fix this once and for all, the company is introducing two new security measures that could result in safer Android apps.

“To keep Google Play safe and secure and to better serve our developer community, we are introducing two new security measures: additional identification requirements and 2-Step Verification,” reads a post by Luke Jefferson, Product Manager at Google Play & Raz Lev, Product Manager at Google Play Trust and Safety.

Google will ask developers to submit their name and physical address, along with a telephone number and email address when creating a new account. Prior to the update only an email and a phone number were required to set up an account.

The second security measure makes 2-step verification mandatory - “In addition to learning more about our developer community, we’re also taking steps to improve security and keep your accounts safer by mandating that users of Google Play Console sign in using Google’s 2-Step Verification.”

These steps are clearly aimed to reduce the number of malicious apps on Google Play, as well as to give Google the ability to trace the sources of these harmful apps. The new requirements are optional at the moment but starting August, Google will ask developers to specify their account type and verify their contact information at sign-up. Later this year these new requirements will become mandatory for all existing developer accounts.

