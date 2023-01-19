Google Messages app increases end-to-end encryption group chat limit to 100 participants in Beta

Google Messages is starting to roll out support for having up to 100 members in an end-to-end encrypted group chat!



H/T @SeeAreEffpic.twitter.com/To9IaLXofY — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) January 18, 2023





Keep in mind, though, that encryption in group chats is still in beta and can only be used if you are using the Beta version of Google's Messages app . It is currently unknown when this feature will reach stable status and make it to the regular version of the app.





Meanwhile, you can check whether your group chat is encrypted by tapping on the group name at the top of the chat and checking the group details. There is a section dedicated to end-to-end encryption which will let you know if the status is on and if your group conversations are safe from prying eyes.