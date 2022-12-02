Cyber Week: Get $225 off Galaxy S22 Ultra

Google adds Speaker labels to transcripts made by the highly-regarded Recorder app for Pixels

Google adds Speaker labels to transcripts made by the highly-regarded Recorder app for Pixels
Google has pushed out an update that improves the highly regarded Recorder app for its Pixel handsets. Originally launched with the Pixel 4, Google ended up offering it on all older Pixel models. The real-time transcription app will record audio and transcribe it which is great for corporate meetings, lectures in the classroom, and more. With transcription search and on-device processing, this is an app that truly comes in handy. If it didn't come on your phone by default, download it here, from the Play Store.

9to5Google says that version 4.2 of the app is now available via the Google Play Store and one of the new features it adds is Speaker labels. So what are Speaker labels and what do they do? They "automatically detect and label each speaker when recording." And it is important to know just who said what when you read through a transcript. Different speakers will appear in the transcripts as Speaker 1, Speaker 2, Speaker 3, and so on. Users will be able to assign a name to each speaker.


Each speaker will also be assigned a different color and Material You shape. Google adds, "Voice models are stored temporarily on-device until speaker labeling of your transcript is completed, and then deleted (usually within a few minutes). The speaker text labels will be saved in your transcript, and can be updated by you."


It should be pointed out that Google says that Speaker labels will not work if your phone is too hot (uh oh fellow Pixel 6 Pro users). After updating to version 4.2, you will see a new button in the right corner of the app's recorder UI allowing you to quickly turn on or off Speaker labels. This can also be handled in "Settings."


Each time a new speaker talks, it starts a new line on the transcription. And pressing "Edit speaker labels" will allow you to assign a name to each speaker, split the transcript from a particular spot, and give credit for a passage to an existing speaker. The update also changed the Microphone settings allowing you to choose to record using the phone's microphone, or an external microphone (including a microphone on a Bluetooth accessory).


We do want to add that the update is not universally available yet. To see if it can be installed from the Play Store, open the Google Recorder app's listing on the Android app storefront and scroll down to App info. The version number is the top line and remember, you want to see version 4.2 or higher.
