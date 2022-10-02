Google improves the Pixel battery widget by adding a new feature



Back in March, Google added a useful battery widget for compatible Pixel models . The widget shows an icon and the name of the device whose battery is being tracked by the widget, and a light blue shading indicating the percentage life remaining for the battery which also appeared on the widget at the very end in numerical form. Besides your Pixel, the widget tracks the battery life of your left Pixel Bud, right Pixel Bud, and the wearable's carrying case.





We'd expect the widget to also track the battery life of the Google Pixel Watch when it is released later this month. It already shows the battery life of smartwatches that run Wear OS. According to 9to5Google , the latest update to the Pixel battery widget adds another feature in Settings Services v1.1.0.476812811.sr. With the new feature, the widget will not only show you the percentage of battery life remaining but it will also show you how much time your device has before the battery conks out.





So far, this feature hasn't appeared in the stable version of Android 13 but has surfaced in the Android 13 QPR1 Beta which means that those of you on the stable path might have to wait for the December Pixel Feature Drop to get the updated version of the battery widget. You can join the beta by going to google.com/android/beta and tapping on the box that says "View your eligible devices." From there, you will see an image of your Pixel device with a box that says "Opt in." Tap on the box and within 24 hours (usually, it comes immediately), you will receive the update.





To install the update, go to Settings > System > System update . Now here is the caveat. Once you install the Beta, you cannot go back to the stable version of Android 13 until the December Pixel Feature Drop unless you wipe the data from your phone. Once the Feature Drop is, well, dropped on December 5th (the first Monday of that month), you'll be able to opt-out of the Beta without having to wipe the data from your Pixel phone.





Keep in mind that you can also see how much time your battery has left by going to Settings and looking for the Battery listing. There, you will see the approximate amount of time remaining until your Pixel's battery rolls over and plays dead.



