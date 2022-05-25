 Google’s text-to-image AI is incredibly impressive… scary impressive - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Google’s text-to-image AI is incredibly impressive… scary impressive

Google
@press4k
Google’s text-to-image AI is incredibly impressive… scary impressive
We’ve already seen demos of a "text-to-image" engine scattered across the Internet — an algorithm called "DALL·E" that’s able to accurately understand a string of words and digitally paint whatever was requested.

Well, little did we know — the Google Brain team, which works specifically on AI, was also developing its own text-to-image engine. It is called Imagen and its work is demoed on its official website. We have to say, the results look nothing short of impressive. Both awe-inspiring and scary impressive.

See, Imagen takes things a few steps further. When you are inputting your request, you can specifically ask the engine to generate a painting or an actual photo. Yes, you can request a photo of a golden retriever wearing a bonnet and the AI will do its absolute best to manifest one out of thin air.

In order to gauge the quality of the generated photos, the Google team generated images from a selection of AIs and presented them to a group of people to assess. Across the board, according to the report, people liked Imagen’s results best.


It’s kind of crazy to consider the implications of such advancements in AI. We already see apps that can generate actual music, based on deep learning algorithms. Now, we see AI creating images that can easily be used for logos, flyers, branding, et cetera. The one thing that we thought will always remain out of bounds for machines — art — seems to not be as exclusive to the human mind as we believed.

This technology, same as Dall·E, isn’t going to be made available to the public any time soon. Google is worried that once such a tool is out in the wild, there will be an avalanche of realistic-looking offensive imagery all over social media. Plus, with such advanced photorealism, the fear of deepfakes is real.

Supposedly, researchers are considering some sort of framework or limitations in order to make text-to-image engines less exploitable by trolls. But, until a solid solution is found, we are pretty sure no researcher out there would want to throw their AI baby to the Internet sharks.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Pixel 6 and Tensor after 7 months: Google’s super-smart chip sets the bar low for Pixel 7 to shine
Pixel 6 and Tensor after 7 months: Google’s super-smart chip sets the bar low for Pixel 7 to shine
At least one model of the iPhone 14 series behind schedule due to lockdowns in China
At least one model of the iPhone 14 series behind schedule due to lockdowns in China
Apple says account deactivation in apps is nonsense, makes deletion an obligatory feature
Apple says account deactivation in apps is nonsense, makes deletion an obligatory feature
Amazon has some of the best SanDisk microSD cards on sale at incredible prices
Amazon has some of the best SanDisk microSD cards on sale at incredible prices
Best Buy has a versatile HP tablet with a detachable keyboard on sale at an amazing price
Best Buy has a versatile HP tablet with a detachable keyboard on sale at an amazing price
Pixel 6 series gremlins are at it again
Pixel 6 series gremlins are at it again

Popular stories

iPhone 14 to be iPhone 13S: Steve Jobs’ masterpiece reaches peak, but Apple makes the Max out of it
iPhone 14 to be iPhone 13S: Steve Jobs’ masterpiece reaches peak, but Apple makes the Max out of it
A powered-off iPhone is hacker's gold, research shows
A powered-off iPhone is hacker's gold, research shows
Disney World guest loses Apple Watch on ride leading to $40K in fraudulent credit card charges
Disney World guest loses Apple Watch on ride leading to $40K in fraudulent credit card charges
AT&T goes for Verizon's jugular with huge trade-in discount for the best Android phones
AT&T goes for Verizon's jugular with huge trade-in discount for the best Android phones
Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro: Skipping Google’s new phones because Pixel 6 gave me Pixelphobia
Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro: Skipping Google’s new phones because Pixel 6 gave me Pixelphobia
Apple, Samsung face more fines for not shipping a power adapter with their pricey flagship phones
Apple, Samsung face more fines for not shipping a power adapter with their pricey flagship phones
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless