Snag a Google Home smart speaker at nearly half off via Walmart

The Google Home smart speaker is one of the oldest products of its kind. However, even to this day, it’s one of the best smart speakers on the market. A well-built product, the Google Home smart speaker does a lot more than just allowing you to listen to your favorite music or learn about just about anything that exists on the internet.

For starters, you can set alarms and timers, ask the smart speaker for the weather (although you’ll need to add your home address in the Google Home app), make shopping lists, or ask for the latest news. All this can be done by just using voice commands, which makes the Google Home smart speaker a very convenient device.

Typically, a Google Home smart speaker sells for $129, and while it’s worth all the money, it would be a pity to pay the full price when the device is getting discounted all the time. All major retailers across the country offer great deals on the Google Home, so it’s just the matter of finding the best one.

If you consider paying slightly more than half its price a good deal, then look no further. Walmart is saving $61 off the price of the Google Home smart speaker, but you might want to hurry since this is a limited-time deal.

It’s also worth mentioning that the price might vary while the promo is live, but right now you’ll save nearly 50 percent when buying the Google Home smart speaker via Walmart.

Keep in mind that the smart speaker might not come in the original box, but that shouldn’t matter much considering that you’ll buy the product at just half the price. The deal is only available online and the product won’t arrive until mid-September, so take that into consideration too.

