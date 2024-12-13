Google brings Gemini to some eligible Home devices
Google Home devices are starting to get a taste of Gemini in the hope that they will become smarter and be more helpful for users. Google announced that Gemini on Home devices is still in early preview, which is probably one of the reasons that it’s only available on a couple of devices at the moment.
During the test, Google Assistant will be using an LLM to respond to a wider range of questions and provide more depth, as well as AI-powered answers on general knowledge topics.
Finally, you will have to turn on Voice Match for each device where you want to try out the new AI-powered experience, otherwise it will not work even if you own an eligible Home device.
As per Google’s statement, all the AI-powered answers users will be getting from Google Assistant are experimental. This means that you shouldn’t rely on these answers as “medical, legal, financial, or other professional advice.” Also, Google says that these answers do not represent Google’s views and should not be attributed to Google.
With Gemini, users will not only experiment with more natural sounding voices, but they also can get AI-powered answers from Google Assistant. If you’re eligible for this early preview, you should hear a chime before Google Assistant responds with an AI-powered answer.
That said, there are a couple of things that you absolutely must do in order to be able to access Gemini on your eligible Home device. First off, you must opt-in to Experimental AI features. More importantly, you must own one of the following devices: Nest Audio speakers, Nest Mini (2nd gen) speakers.
Since this is just an early preview, the AI-powered experience is only available in English, in the United States, and to users 18 and over. If you’re not living in the United States, you won’t be able to access the new AI-powered experience unfortunately.
