Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Google brings Gemini to some eligible Home devices

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Google
Google Home Mini
Google Home devices are starting to get a taste of Gemini in the hope that they will become smarter and be more helpful for users. Google announced that Gemini on Home devices is still in early preview, which is probably one of the reasons that it’s only available on a couple of devices at the moment.

With Gemini, users will not only experiment with more natural sounding voices, but they also can get AI-powered answers from Google Assistant. If you’re eligible for this early preview, you should hear a chime before Google Assistant responds with an AI-powered answer.

During the test, Google Assistant will be using an LLM to respond to a wider range of questions and provide more depth, as well as AI-powered answers on general knowledge topics.

That said, there are a couple of things that you absolutely must do in order to be able to access Gemini on your eligible Home device. First off, you must opt-in to Experimental AI features. More importantly, you must own one of the following devices: Nest Audio speakers, Nest Mini (2nd gen) speakers.

Finally, you will have to turn on Voice Match for each device where you want to try out the new AI-powered experience, otherwise it will not work even if you own an eligible Home device.

Since this is just an early preview, the AI-powered experience is only available in English, in the United States, and to users 18 and over. If you’re not living in the United States, you won’t be able to access the new AI-powered experience unfortunately.

As per Google’s statement, all the AI-powered answers users will be getting from Google Assistant are experimental. This means that you shouldn’t rely on these answers as “medical, legal, financial, or other professional advice.” Also, Google says that these answers do not represent Google’s views and should not be attributed to Google.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon users with Samsung phones should brace for another shock
Verizon users with Samsung phones should brace for another shock
T-Mobile gift goes up in smoke, teaching everyone an important lesson
T-Mobile gift goes up in smoke, teaching everyone an important lesson
T-Mobile shares crash following comments made by CEO Mike Sievert
T-Mobile shares crash following comments made by CEO Mike Sievert
T-Mobile finally confirms rumors about T Life app
T-Mobile finally confirms rumors about T Life app
Leak reveals T-Mobile will accept trades in any condition for super iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 deal
Leak reveals T-Mobile will accept trades in any condition for super iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 deal
Third-party USB-C cables can wipe out your financial accounts before you know there's a problem
Third-party USB-C cables can wipe out your financial accounts before you know there's a problem

Latest News

Save up to $850 on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with this flipping good Samsung offer
Save up to $850 on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with this flipping good Samsung offer
The speedy Pixel 7a is flying off the shelves like Santa's sleigh on Christmas Eve with this discount
The speedy Pixel 7a is flying off the shelves like Santa's sleigh on Christmas Eve with this discount
You'll be able to use TikTok on January 20 even if it gets banned on January 19: here's how
You'll be able to use TikTok on January 20 even if it gets banned on January 19: here's how
Amazon slashes the price of the compact Galaxy S24, making it even more irresistible
Amazon slashes the price of the compact Galaxy S24, making it even more irresistible
Using a Galaxy S25 will be like using a more practical version of iPhone 16 - and I love it
Using a Galaxy S25 will be like using a more practical version of iPhone 16 - and I love it
This could be your last chance to get a satin black Apple Watch Ultra 2 at a special Christmas price
This could be your last chance to get a satin black Apple Watch Ultra 2 at a special Christmas price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless