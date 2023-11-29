Google Home app adds outdoor Nest cam, AI-powered open garage door detection, and more features

Google has announced that it is rolling out a series of new features to its Google Home app, including expanded support for the first-generation Nest Cam Outdoor, the ability to create custom clips, and new AI-powered garage door detection. These features will first show up for users signed up for the Public Preview of the Google Home app, but will be available to all users in the coming weeks, with some requiring a Nest Aware subscription.

Expanded Support for First-Gen Nest Cam Outdoor







Create and Download Custom Clips The Google Home app now lets you create and download custom clips from your Nest Cam footage. To create a custom clip, simply trim an existing event video clip by selecting a start time and choosing a clip length. You can also download custom clips from any part of your video history if you have a Nest Aware Plus subscription and a compatible Nest Cam or Doorbell. The Google Home app now lets you create and download custom clips from your Nest Cam footage. To create a custom clip, simply trim an existing event video clip by selecting a start time and choosing a clip length. You can also download custom clips from any part of your video history if you have a Nest Aware Plus subscription and a compatible Nest Cam or Doorbell.





Compatible cameras include Nest Cam (indoor, wired, 2nd gen), Nest Cam (outdoor or indoor, battery), Nest Cam with Floodlight, Nest Doorbell (wired), Nest Doorbell (battery), and Nest Cam Indoor (1st gen) and the Nest Cam Outdoor (1st gen) once Google Home app support is added. Compatible cameras include Nest Cam (indoor, wired, 2nd gen), Nest Cam (outdoor or indoor, battery), Nest Cam with Floodlight, Nest Doorbell (wired), Nest Doorbell (battery), and Nest Cam Indoor (1st gen) and the Nest Cam Outdoor (1st gen) once Google Home app support is added.





New AI-Powered Garage Door Detection Nest Cams can now tell you when you forgot to close the garage door. This new AI-powered feature uses image detection to identify whether your garage door is open or closed. If your garage door is left open, you'll receive a notification in the Google Home app.





This particular feature will require a Nest Aware subscription and a Nest Cam (indoor, wired, 2nd gen) or a Nest Cam (battery) when wired for power.





Additional Updates In addition to the new features mentioned above, Google is also working on adding event and timeline history to Nest cameras and doorbells viewed in a browser. The company is also working on the ability to download clips on Google Home for web.







Also, starting on December 1st, Nest doorbell users can start enjoying the yearly holiday themes that greet your visitors arriving for the holidays with a festive chime. This current update and the work that has been done with the Public Preview of the Google Home app so far, show that Google is committed to making it the single best place to set up and control your smart home.

The first-gen Nest Cam Outdoor is now getting expanded support in the Google Home app. This means that users can now access their Nest Cam Outdoor footage directly within the app, without having to switch between apps. Additionally, the new camera history experience in the Google Home app makes it easier to find the footage that matters to you, thanks to event list and timeline views.