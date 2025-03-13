Google Gemini gets more personal in this huge new update that you can try for free

Galaxy Watch Ultra with over 30% discount!

Google has made its Gemini AI more useful for everyone by adding new ways to do research and get personalized help. However, the best part is the fact that you can now try many of these new features without an immediate cost, as the company is pushing to make AI more mainstream.

A key upgrade involves the 2.0 Flash Thinking Experimental model, which now handles file uploads and offers a larger context window of one million tokens for Gemini Advanced users. This means the AI can process and understand more complex requests by breaking them down into simpler steps, improving its reasoning and response quality. This enhanced model also powers Deep Research, a feature designed to save users time by quickly searching and synthesizing information from the web. Now, Deep Research is accessible to everyone, not just those with advanced subscriptions, with a limited number of free trials per month.

Deep Research has also been improved to provide more detailed and insightful multi-page reports. Users can observe Gemini's thought process as it browses the web, giving them a real-time view of how it tackles research tasks. The aim is to deliver higher-quality reports by pairing Deep Research with the upgraded 2.0 Flash Thinking Experimental model.

Furthermore, Google is introducing personalization, an experimental feature that allows Gemini to connect with your Google apps and services, starting with Search. This means Gemini can provide more tailored responses based on your past activities. For instance, it can suggest restaurants based on your recent food-related searches or offer travel advice based on your previous destination searches. Users maintain control over their Search history and can disconnect it from Gemini at any time.


The integration with Google apps and services is also expanding. Gemini can now connect with Calendar, Notes, Tasks, and Photos, all powered by the 2.0 Flash Thinking Experimental model. This allows for more complex requests, such as creating shopping lists from YouTube recipes or generating travel itineraries from photos. In the coming weeks, Google Photos will be fully integrated, enabling users to ask Gemini for assistance based on their pictures, like checking driver's license expiration dates.

Gemini connected apps. | Image credit — Google - Google Gemini gets more personal in this huge new update that you can try for free
Gemini connected apps. | Image credit — Google


Finally, Gems, which allow users to create personalized AI experts, are now available to everyone at no cost. Users can choose from pre-made Gems or create their own, such as translators or meal planners. Custom Gems can also utilize file uploads for more comprehensive information.

Recommended Stories
I think these updates could make it easier for people to use AI every day. By making research and personalized help more accessible, it seems Google wants to make AI a regular part of our lives. While AI is not something most smartphone users care about, it's good to know the capabilities are expanding to a level that may just make it super helpful to at least give it a shot.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices.

