Google Flights introduces a new "Cheapest" tab for budget-conscious travelers

Official marketing image of Google Flights
Google Flights has launched a new "Cheapest" tab to help travelers find the most affordable flights, even if it means sacrificing some convenience. The new feature comes as October is considered the ideal time to book holiday flights for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Google Flights already offers various ways to save on travel, but this new feature aims to make finding the lowest prices even easier. The "Cheapest" tab will display options with the lowest fares, which may include longer layovers, self-transfers, or booking different legs of the trip through multiple airlines or booking sites.

The new "Cheapest" tab complements the existing "Best" tab, which prioritizes a balance of price and convenience. While the "Best" tab shows the most convenient flights based on factors like travel time and number of stops, the "Cheapest" tab focuses solely on finding the absolute lowest fares, regardless of the potential inconveniences.

This new feature is beneficial for travelers who are flexible with their travel plans and prioritize cost savings over convenience. By using the "Cheapest" tab, travelers can explore a wider range of options and potentially find significant discounts on their airfare.

Google Flights helps travelers find the best deals for holiday travel. | Video credit — Google

Google's latest insights indicate that the cheapest fares for U.S. domestic trips around Thanksgiving and Christmas are usually available in October, which makes this the perfect time to roll out this tool. The new addition will effectively enable travelers to easily compare prices and find the best deals for their holiday travel plans. Rollout should begin globally over the next two weeks, wherever Google Flights is available —  this means both on mobile and the web.

This update will provide travelers with an additional tool to make informed decisions and find the most affordable flights for their next trip, and it could be a game-changer for budget-conscious travelers like myself. The ability to prioritize price over convenience opens up a whole new world of possibilities for finding affordable flights. I'm eager to try out the "Cheapest" tab and see how much I can save on my future travels.
