Google Flights introduces a new "Cheapest" tab for budget-conscious travelers





Video format not supported Google Flights helps travelers find the best deals for holiday travel. | Video credit — Google

Google's latest insights indicate that the cheapest fares for U.S. domestic trips around Thanksgiving and Christmas are usually available in October, which makes this the perfect time to roll out this tool. The new addition will effectively enable travelers to easily compare prices and find the best deals for their holiday travel plans. Rollout should begin globally over the next two weeks, wherever Google Flights is available — this means both on mobile and the web. Google's latest insights indicate that the cheapest fares for U.S. domestic trips around Thanksgiving and Christmas are usually available in October, which makes this the perfect time to roll out this tool. The new addition will effectively enable travelers to easily compare prices and find the best deals for their holiday travel plans. Rollout should begin globally over the next two weeks, wherever Google Flights is available — this means both on mobile and the web.



Recommended Stories

This update will provide travelers with an additional tool to make informed decisions and find the most affordable flights for their next trip, and it could be a game-changer for budget-conscious travelers like myself. The ability to prioritize price over convenience opens up a whole new world of possibilities for finding affordable flights. I'm eager to try out the "Cheapest" tab and see how much I can save on my future travels.