Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Google Fitbit app's design talks about their "form follows feeling" philosophy in new interview

By
Apps Google
Google Fitbit app's design team detail their "form follows feeling" philosophy
Three years after Google acquired Fitbit, the merger of these two companies is becoming increasingly apparent. The most apparent example is the Fitbit app's new revamp, which effortlessly integrates Google's Material You design language. In a candid interview on the Google Design website, Fitbit's UX team provides a behind-the-scenes peek at the app's development.

Fitbit designers began drawing inspiration from the Light and Space art movement two years ago. This Californian artistic style from the late 1960s promoted principles such as customization and an emphasis on the viewer's experience, both of which are well aligned with health tracking equipment. "Form follows feeling" became a design philosophy, which resulted in the current Fitbit app's emphasis on soft hues, light backgrounds, and rounded graphic elements.

According to the designers, Fitbit's revamp under Google goes beyond the surface. They sought to change the way health data is displayed, making it more intelligible. Sarah Wilson, the lead UX designer for Fitbit, says, "We're on a journey as a product team to become less about data collection and more about giving you insight and actionable information to take charge of your health journey." This includes employing visual aids such as charts and straightforward explanations to help people understand the world of health and fitness data. Finally, Fitbit wants to encourage consumers to use their recorded data to make positive lifestyle choices.

The impact of this collaborative design methodology continues, as seen by the recent redesign of the Fitbit Sleep feature. Judy Zhao, leader of Fitbit's visual motion and systems team, emphasizes the significance of a unified approach: "We're able to do this because we're combining multiple worlds into one holistic health journey experience."

Recommended Stories
While the partnership between Fitbit and Google is still evolving, the transformation of the Fitbit app looks it might be a promising glimpse into a future where technology and design work together to actually benefit the users. Let's hope it continues to be that way.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

NASA issues a warning about smartphones and the solar eclipse
NASA issues a warning about smartphones and the solar eclipse
T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
All T-Mobile plans now include full and clear details on 'typical' speeds, latency, fees, and more
All T-Mobile plans now include full and clear details on 'typical' speeds, latency, fees, and more
T-Mobile users have "another reason to switch" after new privacy nightmare
T-Mobile users have "another reason to switch" after new privacy nightmare
T-Mobile makes the iPhone 15 free sans trade-in (or you can save $830 off the iPhone 15 Pro)
T-Mobile makes the iPhone 15 free sans trade-in (or you can save $830 off the iPhone 15 Pro)
Doesn't matter if T-Mobile, AT&T or Verizon, don't fall for the ring: How to stay safe in a world full of tricks?
Doesn't matter if T-Mobile, AT&T or Verizon, don't fall for the ring: How to stay safe in a world full of tricks?

Latest News

Google is reportedly working on streamlining location sharing on Android
Google is reportedly working on streamlining location sharing on Android
Researchers develop a way to project holographs on an iPhone display
Researchers develop a way to project holographs on an iPhone display
Future Apple Watch model could detect when a user is drowning and summon help
Future Apple Watch model could detect when a user is drowning and summon help
Gmail wants to tame your spam mailbox with a "Subscription" filter
Gmail wants to tame your spam mailbox with a "Subscription" filter
ZTE Axon 60 Ultra goes official with dual satellite connectivity, powerful CPU
ZTE Axon 60 Ultra goes official with dual satellite connectivity, powerful CPU
WhatsApp starts testing Meta's AI-powered chatbot
WhatsApp starts testing Meta's AI-powered chatbot
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless