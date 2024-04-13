Up Next:
Google Fitbit app's design talks about their "form follows feeling" philosophy in new interview
Three years after Google acquired Fitbit, the merger of these two companies is becoming increasingly apparent. The most apparent example is the Fitbit app's new revamp, which effortlessly integrates Google's Material You design language. In a candid interview on the Google Design website, Fitbit's UX team provides a behind-the-scenes peek at the app's development.
The impact of this collaborative design methodology continues, as seen by the recent redesign of the Fitbit Sleep feature. Judy Zhao, leader of Fitbit's visual motion and systems team, emphasizes the significance of a unified approach: "We're able to do this because we're combining multiple worlds into one holistic health journey experience."
While the partnership between Fitbit and Google is still evolving, the transformation of the Fitbit app looks it might be a promising glimpse into a future where technology and design work together to actually benefit the users. Let's hope it continues to be that way.
Fitbit designers began drawing inspiration from the Light and Space art movement two years ago. This Californian artistic style from the late 1960s promoted principles such as customization and an emphasis on the viewer's experience, both of which are well aligned with health tracking equipment. "Form follows feeling" became a design philosophy, which resulted in the current Fitbit app's emphasis on soft hues, light backgrounds, and rounded graphic elements.
According to the designers, Fitbit's revamp under Google goes beyond the surface. They sought to change the way health data is displayed, making it more intelligible. Sarah Wilson, the lead UX designer for Fitbit, says, "We're on a journey as a product team to become less about data collection and more about giving you insight and actionable information to take charge of your health journey." This includes employing visual aids such as charts and straightforward explanations to help people understand the world of health and fitness data. Finally, Fitbit wants to encourage consumers to use their recorded data to make positive lifestyle choices.
