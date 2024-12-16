Google Files app streamlines PDF management with new built-in viewer and enhanced features

Old vs New PDF viewer in Files by Google app | Images credit — 9to5Google





With this update focusing on PDFs, it's a good time to step back and look at some of the other things that make Files by Google such a helpful app. One of the biggest benefits is its ability to free up space on your device. It can help you identify and delete junk files, duplicates, and old memes you no longer need. This can be a lifesaver when your phone storage is getting full.



Google has been rolling this update out to users with version 1.5687.x of the Files app. If you don't have it yet, don't worry, it should be coming your way soon.



Personally, I find this update to be quite useful. As someone who frequently uses the Files app, having a built-in PDF viewer simplifies my workflow significantly. I no longer have to jump between apps to manage my PDFs, which saves me time and effort. Plus, the added features like starring and easier access to file information make organizing my documents a breeze.