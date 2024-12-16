Google Files app streamlines PDF management with new built-in viewer and enhanced features
Google has been quietly improving its Files app, and the latest update brings a welcome change for anyone who works with PDFs. Instead of relying on Google Drive to view PDFs, Files now has its own built-in PDF viewer. This might seem like a small tweak, but it actually makes a big difference in how you can manage your documents.
This update also brings some handy new features to the table. You can now 'star' important PDFs, making them easier to find later. The menu has been reorganized and now includes options like 'Move to' and 'Copy to', which were previously tucked away in a separate menu. Accessing the 'Safe folder' and 'File info' has also become more straightforward. While the editing features haven't changed, the editing button has a fresh new icon.
Before, if you wanted to do anything with a PDF in the Files app, you had to open it in Google Drive first. Now, you can do it all within the Files app. You can view, star, share, and even move the PDF to a different folder without ever leaving the app. It's all about making things more streamlined and efficient.
Old vs New PDF viewer in Files by Google app | Images credit — 9to5Google
With this update focusing on PDFs, it's a good time to step back and look at some of the other things that make Files by Google such a helpful app. One of the biggest benefits is its ability to free up space on your device. It can help you identify and delete junk files, duplicates, and old memes you no longer need. This can be a lifesaver when your phone storage is getting full.
Personally, I find this update to be quite useful. As someone who frequently uses the Files app, having a built-in PDF viewer simplifies my workflow significantly. I no longer have to jump between apps to manage my PDFs, which saves me time and effort. Plus, the added features like starring and easier access to file information make organizing my documents a breeze.
Google has been rolling this update out to users with version 1.5687.x of the Files app. If you don't have it yet, don't worry, it should be coming your way soon.
