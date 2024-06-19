Here is how you can get a free Pixel Watch LTE (after bill credits) from Google Fi
Google Fi offers a lot of incentives to both new and current customers, so if you’re pissed that AT&T and T-Mobile continue to raise prices, Google’s MVNO might be a decent alternative.
Starting today, Google Fi offers a free Pixel Watch LTE to all customers who meet certain requirements. Spotted by 9to5google, the deal involves buying a Pixel Watch LTE over 24 monthly bill credits.
First off, you must be an existing Google Fi customer, which means your last day of Fi service took place within the last 180 days. Besides that, you’ll have to keep the qualifying account active for two years (24 months). If you cancel service at any time before the 24 months, you will forfeit all remaining monthly credits.
Obviously, the credit will be applied toward monthly service costs, including data, calls, texts and device financing, over 24 months.
Last but not least, Google Fi announced that the offer is only available until June 20 (9:59 AM PDT) or while supplies last, so you’ll have to hurry if you want to take advantage of it.
If that doesn’t bother you, then here are the main requirements that will allow you to benefit from the offer.
Those who meet all the requirements and go ahead and purchase get the free Pixel Watch LTE will receive an email notification to confirm that credit will be applied to their upcoming bills.
