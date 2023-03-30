Better late than never, Google Fi's 5G network now works on iPhones

iPhone users Fi



Get fast 5G coverage on all 5G-compatible phones on Fi - now available for iPhone.



Learn how to turn it on → https://t.co/xcOJZ9sOGK — Google Fi (@googlefi) March 29, 2023





To use Google Fi's 5G network, iPhone users must have a compatible smartphone and be in a 5G coverage region. The network supports 5G-capable iPhones such as the iPhone 12 or newer.Google Fi's 5G network guarantees customers faster bandwidth and reduced latency. This is especially useful for those who watch video or play games on their phones, as well as for companies that require dependable and quick internet connections.This late, but welcomed, expansion of Google Fi's 5G network into the iPhone market is part of the company's continuing attempts to bring its service to a broader variety of devices. While Google Fi was initially only accessible on Google's Pixel phones, it has since been extended to include a wide range of Android devices and, most recently, iPhones using 4G.Using 5G on existing iPhones that are already on Google Fi's network will require a few steps which include navigating to your iPhone's Settings, then accessing the "Cellular" section. Once there, select "Cellular Data Options," then "Voice & Data" or "Cellular". Finally, pick "Voice & Data" and "5G Auto" after tapping your phone number.