Google is working on a feature that would let you resume canceled Play Store downloads

Google is currently working on the ability to resume previously canceled app downloads from the Play Store. The new feature will reportedly let you resume a Play Store app download up to 24 hours after canceling it, which could be useful if you started an app download in an area where there wasn't good internet connectivity but you still would like to download it later.

Recently, Google introduced the ability for you to download up to three apps simultaneously from the Play Store. Now, the folks at Android Authority have discovered that's not the only cool feature downloads are going to get.

Hints of the new feature have been discovered in the Google Play Store version 43.5.26-31's code. The feature may be called Smart Resume, and it will let you resume an app or game download that was previously canceled. You would be able to do so via a notification.

The Google Play Store keeps your downloaded app files in a temporary directory before installing them. These temporary files are then deleted after the app is installed, or after an app download has been canceled.


Code snippets suggest that Smart Resume would hold onto these temporary files for up to 24 hours. This pretty much means you'd have 24 hours to resume a canceled download. It also seems like this feature would work with apps up to around 2GB in size, and you'll need at least 5 gigs of empty storage to benefit from it.

All in all, this would be a handy feature that gives you time to restart a download you've canceled recently. Especially if you've canceled it because you don't have enough internet connectivity at a given moment, or if you have limited mobile data. Having this feature on will let you just "pause" the download temporarily, and you won't have to start over when you come home.

I really like this feature, as sometimes I notice the internet speed outside isn't as fast as I'd want it to be so I'd probably love it to be able to cancel a download and restart it later.
Iskra Petrova
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

