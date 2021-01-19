Long lasting Android 11 bug not good for gamers





Some have discovered that disabling the magnification accessibility setting helped exterminate the bug. Others found that disabling the accessibility option for various apps on their phones allowed some controllers to work. But this wasn't a cure for all game players. Obviously the best way to get rid of this bug is for Google to disseminate a software update. It has been, as we pointed out earlier, approximately five months since Google first learned about the issue. Could it really be that this is just too much of a challenge for Google to fix quickly?













Where it works:

* I'm the Android UI

* In the Testing App linked above

* In Minecraft Android edition



Where it doesn't work:

* Xbox Game Pass App (After you begin streaming a cloud game all thumbstick/directional buttons/triggers stop functioning)

* GeForce Now (same issue above)

* Steam Link (same issue above)



Please fix the Android gamepad support." The Issue Tracker contains posts dated August 7th through today, January 19th. One comment states, "Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G join the group since One UI 3.0 with Android 11 update. Problem still exists, no solution yet, accessibility all turn off also same (nothing turn on in the first place anyway). Connect to game controller outside game work fine, after enter the game no more control. Hope Google solve the problem asap." Another says, "After installing Android 11 on my Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, My Razer Kishi Xbox Edition controller is now only selectively working in apps. It was perfectly fine before the update, but now that I've updated I'm running into issues.Where it works:* I'm the Android UI* In the Testing App linked above* In Minecraft Android editionWhere it doesn't work:* Xbox Game Pass App (After you begin streaming a cloud game all thumbstick/directional buttons/triggers stop functioning)* GeForce Now (same issue above)* Steam Link (same issue above)Please fix the Android gamepad support."





Hopefully for game players, they won't have to wait another five months before Google takes care of the issue.

