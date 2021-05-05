Google adds new Entertainment Space hub on Android tablets

After introducing Kids Space last year, Google is now trying to make Android tablets
more interesting and fun with the addition of a new tab called Entertainment Space. The new feature is meant to be a hub for one's favorite movies, shows, videos, games, and books. It will allow users to see content especially tailored for them in one place, although they will first need to sign in to their subscription apps (i.e Twitch, Hulu, Google TV
).
Naturally, the Entertainment Space's layout has been specifically designed for tablets and features various smaller tabs. For example, you'll be able to move switch streaming services, find movies and TV shows to watch, as well as rent or buy from Google TV via the Watch tab.
Also, the Entertainment Space has a Games tab where you'll find your already installed games, as well as recommendations. More importantly, select games in Entertainment Space support “Instant Play,” which means you won't need to download them to play them.
Last but not least, the Read tab gathers together everything related to reading. This is where you'll find books from Google Play Books, but also audiobooks. The section displays sneak peeks so that you can decide for yourself whether or not you like a book, plus you can see discounted books and recommendations based on what's trending and what's suitable for you.
According to Google
, the new Entertainment Space hub will be available on Walmart onn. tablets this month. Later this year, Entertainment Space will be rolled out globally on new and select existing Android tablets made by Lenovo
, Sharp, and more.
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER!