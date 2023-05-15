Google Drive will soon get its own Spam folder just like Gmail



Unfortunately, spam and malicious attempts are becoming more common in today's digital world. In fact, according to Google, it is constantly blocking spam from our email inboxes at a rate of 15 billion unwanted messages daily. Thankfully, these same protections are now being expanded to Google Drive, which has been one of the latest targets spammers and scammers alike have gravitated towards.





To separate legit Google Drive files from potential spam, Google will be adding a new view or folder within the application that will let you sort through and classify them as needed. In the event that an uninvited file finds its way into your spam folder, you'll be automatically unsubscribed from it, effectively halting any subsequent notifications, such as comments, shares, or mobile push alerts. Once you've opted out, the file will be inaccessible from any location in Drive except for the new spam folder, which will live in the left sidebar.





Just like Gmail's spam folder, Google Drive will automatically scan and reroute files that are highly likely to be unwanted to the spam folder. However, users remain under control and can always manually move files back and forth between their My Drive and Spam folder. Once a file has been sitting in your spam folder for more than 30 days, it will be automatically deleted from your Drive.









This update to Google Drive will be available to all Google google accounts, including personal ones, starting on May 24th, 2023. The new Spam folder will be visible on Android, iOS, Drive for Desktop, and the Drive homepage on the web. Note though, that it will undergo an extended two-week rollout starting on the launch date.