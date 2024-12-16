Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Google Drive's document scanner is about to get a game-changing upgrade

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Software updates Apps Google
Google Drive on an Android phone showing folders.
The Google Drive built-in document scanner is getting an upgrade now which will make higher-quality scans possible. You will now be getting white balance correction, shadow removal, and contrast enrichment alongside other improvements and editing tools. Users on Android and iOS will get this update starting early next year.

Google Drive is an excellent app for cloud storage, but it also has other tricks up its sleeve. For example, it is a great document scanner, and its built-in functionality is becoming now even better with the newly announced update.

Now, Drive's scanner will be getting auto-enhancement features. The changes will make the scanned paper document into a higher-quality digital image without you having to fiddle with the file too much.

The automatic enhancements should be responsible for giving you accurate white balance, removing shadows, auto sharpening, light improvement, and others. The adjustments would vary depending on the type of document that you're scanning.


This amazing update will make scanning documents with the app even easier, especially in tricky lighting conditions. These changes will gradually roll out to users on Android and iOS, regardless of the Workspace tier you're on. This means that even people with personal Google accounts should be getting these features soon.

Google has been making Drive's scanner better and better recently. In the summer, the feature became able to save scanned documents as JPEGs (it could only save them to PDFs until then), and it has a useful Auto-capture toggle introduced last year.

Now, this upcoming change will bring things to the next level. I personally know the pain of trying to scan a document with a phone just to find myself losing precious time to correct shadows and weird colors by editing. The Google Drive app doing this automatically is something that's extra special and super useful.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile gift goes up in smoke, teaching everyone an important lesson
T-Mobile gift goes up in smoke, teaching everyone an important lesson
Leak reveals T-Mobile will accept trades in any condition for super iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 deal
Leak reveals T-Mobile will accept trades in any condition for super iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 deal
T-Mobile shares crash following comments made by CEO Mike Sievert
T-Mobile shares crash following comments made by CEO Mike Sievert
T-Mobile finally confirms rumors about T Life app
T-Mobile finally confirms rumors about T Life app
Third-party USB-C cables can wipe out your financial accounts before you know there's a problem
Third-party USB-C cables can wipe out your financial accounts before you know there's a problem
AT&T and Verizon are withholding crucial information from over a million customers
AT&T and Verizon are withholding crucial information from over a million customers

Latest News

Google Chat getting a highly-requested generative AI feature for Workspace
Google Chat getting a highly-requested generative AI feature for Workspace
The Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones are a dream come true at $192 off on Amazon
The Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones are a dream come true at $192 off on Amazon
Aside from adding new intelligent features to the iPhone, did iOS 18.2 actually fix anything?
Aside from adding new intelligent features to the iPhone, did iOS 18.2 actually fix anything?
Analyst expects higher iPhone 17 pricing and Apple will have a good excuse to do this
Analyst expects higher iPhone 17 pricing and Apple will have a good excuse to do this
Hot off the press! Android version of the Google News app gets a new look
Hot off the press! Android version of the Google News app gets a new look
Apple's "Next Big Thing" is still 3 to 5 years away according to insider
Apple's "Next Big Thing" is still 3 to 5 years away according to insider
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless