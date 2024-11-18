Save hundreds $ with Galaxy Z Fold6!

Google Discover testing a tweaked Material You look

Google Discover has a new look based on Google's Material You design language, but the app hasn't been completely redesigned, unlike some other Google apps. The UI mostly looks the same, with a few minor changes bringing the Discover feed in line with other more modern Google apps.

The biggest difference is that we now have a big circular "plus" button in the top right corner of some of the news cards. The button doesn't appear on all the cards. The cards are also showing merged images and article titles.


The current design of the feed has news cards separated by a horizontal thin line. The title of the article is positioned in the bottom half of the card, while the image sits above. The images from this design are actually the cards for the new design, basically.


The images have four rounder corners, and the card also has rounder corners. However, a small section at the bottom of the card now shows the title, and the line separating each news card is now gone.

Right now, this new design isn't showing to everyone, and for the moment, it's unclear when it will roll out to everyone.

The Discover feed is accessible on some Android devices if you swipe to the right on your phone's home screen. It is also available in the Google app.  

The new look seems to be in testing at this moment, so it's always possible that Google will decide to ditch it and stay with the older look. Many users are still not seeing the redesign at this point, and it is not clear when (and if) it will get its official rollout.

I like that Google is working on refining things, even with small changes. Even if the design doesn't stick around, it's still great to know that the app maker is looking for ways to make the app look more modern and cool.
