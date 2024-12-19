Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Google Contacts gears up for smarter video calls with default app options in the works

Software updates Apps Google
Google Contact's logo on a phone's screen in a person's hand.
Google is working on making it easier to initiate video calls on Google Contacts. You'll be able to set a default app for video calls, namely for connected apps such as WhatsApp. If you don't have connected apps, Google Contacts will also indicate that it will initiate a carrier-driven video call.

Google Contacts is one of those apps you don't pay much attention to but you use every day. It's easy to use and it has a good level of integration with third-party communication apps. Of course, there are always things to refine and Google is reportedly working on making the app even better when it comes to other connected apps.

Android Authority managed to find in the code of Google Contacts v4.46.53.705303683 that the tech giant is working on improving the process for making video calls from the Contacts app.

Right now, you have the button for video calls on the Contact details page. If you tap on it, a video call through your carrier will start. You can also see connected apps such as WhatsApp on the page. You need to click on the expand button to see options to send a message, audio call, or video call through WhatsApp. This saves you time by not having you go to the app itself and locate the contact to call them.

In the future though, this process would become even easier for video calls. With an upcoming update, when you long-press the video call button, you'll be greeted with the ability to set a default app for video calls. There, you will be able to choose between a carrier-driven video call or a WhatsApp video call. Understandably, this would mean that the next time you tap the video call button, the call will be initiated using your preferred app.


When the contact card has multiple numbers, you can long-press the video call button to see a list of all the available calling options.

Meanwhile, there would be instances when a contact is not present on your preferred app for video calls. In those cases, Google Contacts will show you a network bar icon in the video call option, which should make it obvious that you'll be video-calling them via your carrier.

Although these look like minor changes and refinements, I believe they would noticeably improve the user experience. Saving a few clicks here and there would actually accumulate to you having more time for the things that matter most.

At the moment, these changes are not live and it's not yet clear when they will be. Stay tuned!
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

