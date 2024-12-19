Google Contacts gears up for smarter video calls with default app options in the works

Android Authority

Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

In the future though, this process would become even easier for video calls. With an upcoming update, when you long-press the video call button, you'll be greeted with the ability to set a default app for video calls. There, you will be able to choose between a carrier-driven video call or a WhatsApp video call. Understandably, this would mean that the next time you tap the video call button, the call will be initiated using your preferred app.





