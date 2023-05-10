Google launches Compose for TV to help developers create better Android TV apps
With over 150 million monthly active Android TV OS devices in use, Google’s ecosystem is the number one streaming platform worldwide by shipments. That’s one of the reasons the Mountain View company continues to provide Android TV users with many improvements in a timely manner.
Last month Google TV added more than 800 free TV channels for its users to watch in one place. Today, Google announced another important initiative that aims to help developers create Android TV apps easier than ever before.
Besides Compose for TV, Google revealed the new Android TV Design Guidelines for Android TV. The new guide aims to provide developers with all the tools they need to create TV apps that are visually appealing, intuitive, and immersive.
The alpha version of Compose for TV has been officially introduced earlier today at Google I/O. The latest UI framework makes it easier to develop apps for Android TV, so if you’re a developer, here are some of the key features of Compose for TV:
- Build apps with less code, making the code simple and easier to maintain
- Intuitively build your UI. Just describe the UI, and Compose will take care of the rest. As the app state changes, the UI automatically updates.
- Iterate on existing code and adopt the new framework when and where you want
- Create beautiful apps that can be easily reused between other form factors, including existing mobile, tablet, foldable, wearable and TV interfaces
The guidelines have information about everything, including typography, color, navigation, and layout. It should enable developers to create much better TV apps that are easy to use and pleasing to the eyes.
