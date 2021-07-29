A mass legal claim against Google's 30% Play Store fee launched in the UK

A mass legal claim against Google's 30% Play Store fee launched in the UK0
A similar case launched on behalf of iPhone users in May because of Google's allegedly excessive Play Store cut
Google has stated that it competed fairly and that its fees were comparable to its competitors. However, the UK legal action alleges that Google broke European and UK competition laws with that 30% cut and is overcharging millions of app users who are making purchases from the Play Store. The second allegation is that because the Play Store is bundled with other products, such as smartphones, consumers have little alternative.
Recently, Google cut its service charge to 15% for developers earning less than £1 million, so the developers of the most profitable apps will be paying the 30% fee.
Both Apple and Google have come under scrutiny for the 30% fee they both take from developers on purchases made on their respective platforms.