Google Chrome to streamline tab management with cross-device syncing and more
Google Chrome is set to release a trio of updates that promise to transform how you manage tabs, making it easier to stay organized and focused, whether you're on your phone, tablet, or computer.
Tab groups on iOSFirst up, tab groups are finally coming to iOS. This highly requested feature, already available on desktop and Android, allows users to bundle related tabs together, assign them a custom name and color, and rearrange them as needed. This makes it simple to visually identify and access specific sets of tabs, especially when juggling multiple projects or research topics.
Tab groups on iOS | Video credit — Google
Tab groups syncing across devicesNext, Chrome will soon enable tab group syncing across all your devices. This means that if you create a tab group on your phone, it will automatically appear on your laptop or tablet, and vice versa. This feature promises seamless continuity for users who frequently switch between devices, eliminating the frustration of manually recreating tab groups or searching for specific pages.
Chrome tab groups on different devices | Video credit — Google
Continue where you left off
Finally, Chrome is experimenting with a new feature that will suggest pages to revisit based on your browsing activity on other devices. Imagine you're researching a topic on your work computer and want to continue reading on your phone during your commute. Chrome will proactively suggest those open tabs on your New Tab page, saving you the hassle of bookmarking or remembering URLs.
"Continue with this tab" feature in Chrome on the desktop and mobile | Video credit — Google
These upcoming features should provide a smooth and intuitive browsing experience, especially when it comes to multitasking and staying organized across multiple devices. With these new features, Chrome is poised to make browsing more efficient and enjoyable, helping you find what you need without getting lost in a sea of tabs.
