Google Chat apps are now eligible for event notifications

By
Apps Google
Google announced during Google Cloud Next 2024 that Chat apps can now subscribe to event notifications. Although Google Workspace developers enrolled in the Developer Preview Program have been able to build Chat apps that can subscribe to events using the specific API, this feature wasn’t actually functional.

However, starting this week, the functionality is available to all Workspace developers, which means Chat apps can receive events about the following types of changes in Google Chat:

  • New memberships
  • New or removed reactions to a message
  • New, updated, or removed members in a space
  • Changes to a space, such as the space name or description

Thanks to the new functionality, all Chat apps that subscribe to event notifications will be able to respond to major actions in real-time.

It’s also important to mention that both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains are getting the new functionality right away, so there’s no waiting for those who’d like to take advantage of it.
