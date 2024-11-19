Google Chat and Google Drive get even deeper integration in latest update
After releasing the Google Drive Chat app to improve the experience of customers using these two app, Google announced that the app will be automatically installed and send notifications about recent activity in Google Drive documents, including new comments and share requests.
This means that users will no longer have to leave Google Chat when trying to respond to comments and access requests from Google Drive. With the latest update, Google Chat users will be able to take advantage of the following perks, which weren’t previously available:
Even though the Google Drive Chat app will be automatically installed, users will still be allowed to manage notifications, mute, or even uninstall the app at any time by going to the three-dot overflow menu.
Obviously, the new feature will be enabled by default, but admins can be disabled via the Workspace Marketplace app allowlist at the domain or group level. However, end users can also disable this feature if they don’t need it.
According to Google, the Chat Drive app update will be rolled out starting November 18. The rollout will potentially take more than 15 days, with expected completion by January 15, 2025, so there’s quite a lot of waiting involved.
- Reply to or resolve comments in Docs, Sheets and Slides, which includes the ability to mention your colleagues easily while replying.
- Choose the appropriate access level (e.g. viewer, commenter, editor) for share requests.
- See when you’ve been mentioned in Docs, Sheets or Slides using Chat’s “Mentions” shortcut.
- Easily block a sender or report abuse from the Drive Chat app’s notifications when they come from a user outside of your organization.
Easily respond to Google Drive comments in Google Chat | Image credits: Google
As far as availability goes, Google confirmed the new feature will be available to all Google Workspace customers and Workspace Individual Subscribers.
