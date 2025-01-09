Google CEO Sundar Pichai kicks off 2025 with big AI plans

Looking back: A year of AI milestones

What to expect in 2025



Daily Listen in Search Labs : A new feature that personalizes podcast recommendations based on users’ interests is currently being tested.

: A new feature that personalizes podcast recommendations based on users’ interests is currently being tested. Gemini 2.0 Flash for Developers : Expected to roll out widely in January, this update may remove the “Experimental” tag in the Gemini app and bring more advanced AI tools to developers.

: Expected to roll out widely in January, this update may remove the “Experimental” tag in the Gemini app and bring more advanced AI tools to developers. NotebookLM Plus : Set to launch for Google One subscribers early this year, this enhanced version of NotebookLM promises improved AI-powered note-taking and organization features.

Additionally, there’s speculation that Gemini 2.0 will soon be integrated into even more Google products, including enhanced AI Overviews in Search. We might hear more about this at Google I/O in May.



Pichai does just talk about products. He emphasizes the importance of staying flexible and innovative in a fast-changing tech landscape, pointing out that now is the time for Google to step up.



As 2025 gets underway, Pichai’s message sets an optimistic tone for Google’s direction. Between the exciting AI advancements and the company’s ongoing commitment to addressing real-world challenges, it’s clear that Google aims to balance innovation with responsibility.



The email also addressed the Southern California wildfires, which have deeply impacted many Google employees and their communities. Pichai shares how the company is supporting relief efforts including.





These efforts include Google.org activating its philanthropic arm to provide aid, while an employee matching program is in place to encourage donations. Tools like SOS Alerts and Public Alerts in Search and Maps to help people access real-time updates on wildfire boundaries. Google Maps and Waze are being updated with closure updates and emergency shelter locations to assist those affected.