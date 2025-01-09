Google CEO Sundar Pichai kicks off 2025 with big AI plans
As we enter 2025, Google CEO Sundar Pichai is setting the stage for another big year with a strong focus on AI innovation. In an internal email shared with employees (and later obtained by 9to5Google), Pichai reflected on the company’s progress in 2024 and gave a sneak peek at what’s coming in the months ahead.
Looking back: A year of AI milestones
Pichai starts by acknowledging Google’s accomplishments in 2024, highlighting the successful launches of AI-driven tools like Gemini 2.0, Willow, and Veo 2. He also mentions improvements across platforms like Search, YouTube, Android, and Pixel, crediting Google’s leadership in AI and its integrated approach.
“Our progress is amazing, and I’m confident we will keep the momentum going in 2025,” he said in the email.
What to expect in 2025
While Pichai didn’t reveal every detail, he dropped a few hints about what’s on Google’s roadmap for the year:
- Daily Listen in Search Labs: A new feature that personalizes podcast recommendations based on users’ interests is currently being tested.
- Gemini 2.0 Flash for Developers: Expected to roll out widely in January, this update may remove the “Experimental” tag in the Gemini app and bring more advanced AI tools to developers.
- NotebookLM Plus: Set to launch for Google One subscribers early this year, this enhanced version of NotebookLM promises improved AI-powered note-taking and organization features.
Additionally, there’s speculation that Gemini 2.0 will soon be integrated into even more Google products, including enhanced AI Overviews in Search. We might hear more about this at Google I/O in May.
Adapting to a rapidly changing world
Pichai does just talk about products. He emphasizes the importance of staying flexible and innovative in a fast-changing tech landscape, pointing out that now is the time for Google to step up.
As 2025 gets underway, Pichai’s message sets an optimistic tone for Google’s direction. Between the exciting AI advancements and the company’s ongoing commitment to addressing real-world challenges, it’s clear that Google aims to balance innovation with responsibility.
Whether it’s through new tools like Daily Listen or expanded features for Gemini, it seems there’s plenty to look forward to from Google in the coming months.
The email also addressed the Southern California wildfires, which have deeply impacted many Google employees and their communities. Pichai shares how the company is supporting relief efforts including.
These efforts include Google.org activating its philanthropic arm to provide aid, while an employee matching program is in place to encourage donations. Tools like SOS Alerts and Public Alerts in Search and Maps to help people access real-time updates on wildfire boundaries. Google Maps and Waze are being updated with closure updates and emergency shelter locations to assist those affected.
