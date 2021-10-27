Google’s Call Screen feature will fight robotic calls in more markets

If you do get a call from an unknown number, not to worry – Call Screen helps you find out who they are and why they’re calling before you pick up. Call Screen helps users in the U.S., Canada and Japan screen 37 million calls each month, and today we’re expanding manual Call Screen to Pixel users in the U.K., France, Germany, Australia, Ireland, Italy and Spain. Our latest on-device speech models make the transcriptions more accurate than ever on Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro thanks to Pixel’s new Google Tensor,

What is Call Screen?

How to set up automatic call screening



3. Tap More (the three vertical dots in the upper left corner), then Settings, and then select Spam and Call Screen. 3. Tap More (the three vertical dots in the upper left corner), then Settings, and then select Spam and Call Screen.



4. Make sure See caller and spam ID features are turned on. 4. Make sure See caller and spam ID features are turned on.



5. Select Call Screen.

6. Under “Unknown call settings,” tap the types of callers you’d like to screen.

7. To screen automatically, choose Automatically screen. Decline robocalls. Otherwise, choose from three options - Ring phone, Automatically screen. Decline robocalls, and Silently decline.

Optional: You can also save audio from screened calls, by turning on Save Call Screen audio. This option will record audio only from the caller.



How to manually screen calls

It’s pretty simple - when you receive a call, just tap the Screen call button. The Google Assistant will start screening the call and ask who's calling and why. You'll get a real-time transcript of how the caller responds. If the other side is brave enough to respond, you can shoot a suggested response toward them, pick up the call, or hang up. Here is the list of the predefined response options and what they mean: Is it urgent?: “Do you need to get a hold of them urgently?”

“Do you need to get a hold of them urgently?” Report as spam: “Please remove this number from your mailing and contact list. Thanks, and goodbye.”

“Please remove this number from your mailing and contact list. Thanks, and goodbye.” I'll call you back: “They can’t talk right now, but they'll give you a call later. Thanks, and goodbye.”

“They can’t talk right now, but they'll give you a call later. Thanks, and goodbye.” I can't understand: "It's difficult to understand you at the moment. Could you repeat what you just said?”

Bear in mind that Call Screen is far from perfect, and sometimes it will fail to detect a robotic call or a scammer. Also, the transcription might not always be perfect, depending on the connection quality, and the accent of the calling party.



The latter should be much better on Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, thanks to the speech recognition algorithms baked into the new Tensor chip.





