Google Calendar will soon drop support for devices running Android Nougat 7.1 and below









It is important to note that this will most likely not be the last of Google's apps that will undergo this change. Android Nougat 7.1, having been released back in 2016, is now a seven year old version of the operating system. Although Google has not yet made an official announcement about dropping support for Android Nougat for Google Calendar, the evidence found in the flags suggests that this change is imminent. As a result, users with older devices should start planning to update their devices to newer versions of Android. Google announced a similar change earlier this month for Chrome both on desktop and Android, stating that Chrome version 119 on Android would be the last version supported on devices running Nougat and lower. Chrome 120 on Android no longer supports Android Nougat.

The reason for dropping support for older Android versions is likely due to security concerns. Older versions of Android are more vulnerable to hacks and data loss, and Google wants to make sure that its users are protected. Additionally, newer versions of Android offer a number of new features and improvements that are not available on older versions. As a result, Google is encouraging users to update their devices to the latest version of Android.