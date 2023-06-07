Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Google Calendar will reportedly introduce new Material You widgets teased years ago

Google
Google Calendar is reportedly finally working on Material You widgets teased years ago
Introduced in 2021 with Android 12, the Material You treatment on Google Calendar enabled consumers to personalize the app more seamlessly than before. While some intriguing widgets relied on the background to create personalized colors, the overall design wasn’t really unique. Well, things might be changing now, for Google might currently be working on an update of the Material You widgets.

The information isn’t officially confirmed, so there’s no way to tell whether the update will ever be released. With that in mind, photos of the possible new look of Google Calendar were spotted online. What’s fair to say about them is that they look relatively finished. So, the widget updates might be coming to the public at some point very soon.

Google Calendar’s revamped design

Pictures of the revamped widgets were found on a Google News Telegram channel, which activated them using a hidden flag in version 2023.22.1-537255951. So far, so good. What makes these changes interesting, though?

Let’s first determine which view modes get a revamped widget design. Looking at the pictures, it becomes clear that the changes in question shall apply to the monthly overview of Google Calendar and the agenda view.

The latter drops its background color in favor of the plus button, making it stand out. The plus button is redesigned in the monthly view mode as well. There, it moves to the very top right corner of the app, too.


An expected comparison

The two widget designs were compared online. According to the Telegram channel, these are foldable mockup design, first introduced by Google upon announcing Material You and this one.

As mentioned, the design changes on the Material You widgets haven’t been officially confirmed yet. Still, keeping in mind that a mere flag in the code allows them to run, it could be safe to say that the revamped design will be coming to Google Calendar sooner or later.

Popular stories

T-Mobile is preparing another fee that's making a lot of customers boil with anger
T-Mobile is preparing another fee that's making a lot of customers boil with anger
U.S. financial agency says if you have money in PayPal or Venmo, get it out now
U.S. financial agency says if you have money in PayPal or Venmo, get it out now
Pixel owners are excited about tomorrow and it has nothing to do with WWDC
Pixel owners are excited about tomorrow and it has nothing to do with WWDC
All 1.8 billion active Gmail users need to read this warning to prevent getting ripped off
All 1.8 billion active Gmail users need to read this warning to prevent getting ripped off
T-Mobile lays off over 67% of its highly regarded customer service crew
T-Mobile lays off over 67% of its highly regarded customer service crew
Pixel 6, Pixel 7 users switching to iPhone, Galaxy due to serious bugs: Google is sabotaging itself!
Pixel 6, Pixel 7 users switching to iPhone, Galaxy due to serious bugs: Google is sabotaging itself!
Loading Comments...

Latest News

BandWerk unveils luxurious leather accessories for the Apple Vision Pro
BandWerk unveils luxurious leather accessories for the Apple Vision Pro
Netflix announces five new mobile games, including The Queen’s Gambit and LEGO
Netflix announces five new mobile games, including The Queen’s Gambit and LEGO
These cases will aim to give an esteemed look to any Pixel Fold phone
These cases will aim to give an esteemed look to any Pixel Fold phone
You will soon be able to tell Siri to directly play Taylor Swift songs from YouTube Music on your HomePod
You will soon be able to tell Siri to directly play Taylor Swift songs from YouTube Music on your HomePod
So, Android Auto is broken again, but this is what you can try to fix it
So, Android Auto is broken again, but this is what you can try to fix it
First Sony WF-1000XM5 leak reveals important design changes for next-gen high-end earbuds
First Sony WF-1000XM5 leak reveals important design changes for next-gen high-end earbuds
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless