Google Calendar bug creates bogus events based on random Gmail content

Imagine finding an upcoming event in the Google Calendar app that you don't have any recollection of. That appears to be happening to users over the last day or so. The app is using random Gmail messages that have no connection to any plans or appointments that you have to create these fake events in the calendar app. It seems that random Gmail messages containing dates are the ones causing the problems.





A tweet from Christina Stephens (@CEStephens) explains how her Google Calendar was filled with random events based on marketing content and newsletters she received in her Gmail account. 9to5Google noted that some of its accounts are showing an all-day event called "U.S. Financial Privacy Notice" which also shows up as a reminder notification with the same name on some of its Android phones. This event seems to be created from a newsletter sent to a Gmail account.





There is no definitive reason why this is happening but there is a way to stop it from occurring. From the Google Calendar app, go to the Google Calendar settings (open the app and tap the hamburger menu in the upper left corner and scroll down to settings). Tap on Events from Gmail . Toggle off Show events from Gmail .







To disable this feature from the Google Calendar website, open the site and tap on the settings gear icon on the upper right side of the screen. Tap on Settings and scroll down to Events from Gmail . Click on the checkbox to remove the checkmark from the setting that reads , Show events automatically created by Gmail in my calendar.



Y’all, my @googlecalendar has started creating random events based on emails I’ve gotten … only it’s just like, random marketing content and newsletters.



What fresh hell is this? pic.twitter.com/9ZWR4Txw9C — Christina Stephens (@CEStephens) December 23, 2022



While doing this will stop you from having calendar events created from random Gmail messages, it will also stop you from having genuine calendar events created from Gmail sent to you. On the other hand, if you enjoy having flight information, Hotel and restaurant reservations, and ticketed events like movies and concerts sent to your Gmail account automatically added to your Google Calendar app, and you can deal with the bogus calendar listings, just leave everything the way it is.





We would expect We would expect Google to eventually get around to exterminating the bug. Google says, "Gmail can automatically create events that can be displayed on your calendar. These events will help you keep track of things like flights and other reservations."





Keep in mind that not every Google Calendar user is experiencing this issue. A quick look through this writer's Google Calendar app doesn't show any strangely named events based on random Gmail messages.

