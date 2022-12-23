Save over $200 on OnePlus 10 Pro

Google Calendar bug creates bogus events based on random Gmail content

iOS Android Apps Google
1
Google Calendar bug creates bogus events based on random Gmail content
Imagine finding an upcoming event in the Google Calendar app that you don't have any recollection of. That appears to be happening to users over the last day or so. The app is using random Gmail messages that have no connection to any plans or appointments that you have to create these fake events in the calendar app. It seems that random Gmail messages containing dates are the ones causing the problems.

A tweet from Christina Stephens (@CEStephens) explains how her Google Calendar was filled with random events based on marketing content and newsletters she received in her Gmail account. 9to5Google noted that some of its accounts are showing an all-day event called "U.S. Financial Privacy Notice" which also shows up as a reminder notification with the same name on some of its Android phones. This event seems to be created from a newsletter sent to a Gmail account.

There is no definitive reason why this is happening but there is a way to stop it from occurring. From the Google Calendar app, go to the Google Calendar settings (open the app and tap the hamburger menu in the upper left corner and scroll down to settings). Tap on Events from Gmail. Toggle off Show events from Gmail.

To disable this feature from the Google Calendar website, open the site and tap on the settings gear icon on the upper right side of the screen. Tap on Settingsand scroll down to Events from Gmail.Click on the checkbox to remove the checkmark from the setting that reads, Show events automatically created by Gmail in my calendar.


While doing this will stop you from having calendar events created from random Gmail messages, it will also stop you from having genuine calendar events created from Gmail sent to you. On the other hand, if you enjoy having flight information, Hotel and restaurant reservations, and ticketed events like movies and concerts sent to your Gmail account automatically added to your Google Calendar app, and you can deal with the bogus calendar listings, just leave everything the way it is.

We would expect  Google to eventually get around to exterminating the bug. Google says, "Gmail can automatically create events that can be displayed on your calendar. These events will help you keep track of things like flights and other reservations."

Keep in mind that not every Google Calendar user is experiencing this issue. A quick look through this writer's Google Calendar app doesn't show any strangely named events based on random Gmail messages. 
Loading Comments...

Latest News

New OnePlus 11 details teased: partnership with Hasselblad and the alert slider makes a comeback
New OnePlus 11 details teased: partnership with Hasselblad and the alert slider makes a comeback
TikTok admits spying on journalists; a US ban may be on the way
TikTok admits spying on journalists; a US ban may be on the way
This incredibly powerful Microsoft Surface Pro 8 model is on sale at a mind-blowing $600 discount
This incredibly powerful Microsoft Surface Pro 8 model is on sale at a mind-blowing $600 discount
PSA: These snazzy OnePlus holiday deals are still live so don’t forget to unwrap them before Xmas!
PSA: These snazzy OnePlus holiday deals are still live so don’t forget to unwrap them before Xmas!
Tesla's $300 Wireless Charging Platform brings Apple's AirPower concept back from the dead
Tesla's $300 Wireless Charging Platform brings Apple's AirPower concept back from the dead
Vote now: Do you still use any micro-USB device?
Vote now: Do you still use any micro-USB device?

Popular stories

Amazon knocks Google's Pixel Buds Pro down to their lowest ever price
Amazon knocks Google's Pixel Buds Pro down to their lowest ever price
Game-changing Pixel 7a means no need to spend more than $450 for a phone ever again!
Game-changing Pixel 7a means no need to spend more than $450 for a phone ever again!
Best Buy has the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ on sale at a huge last-second Christmas discount
Best Buy has the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ on sale at a huge last-second Christmas discount
You can currently scoop up the 11-inch iPad Pro 2022 for its lowest price to date
You can currently scoop up the 11-inch iPad Pro 2022 for its lowest price to date
T-Mobile is (randomly) giving some customers free lines for Christmas: check to see if you qualify
T-Mobile is (randomly) giving some customers free lines for Christmas: check to see if you qualify
Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro drop to lowest prices ever on Amazon
Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro drop to lowest prices ever on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless