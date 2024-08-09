Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Google Authenticator gets Material redesign, privacy screen, and other features

By
0comments
Google Authenticator gets Material redesign, privacy screen, and other features
Image credit — Ivan Radic via Flickr

Google's own two-factor authentication app, Google Authenticator, will be receiving a significant facelift. The new version 7.0 brings a fresh look and enhanced privacy features to Android users.

One of the most notable additions is the Privacy Screen, a feature designed to safeguard your sensitive authentication codes. With Privacy Screen enabled, you'll need to provide your device's lock screen credentials (PIN, fingerprint, or facial recognition) before accessing the app. This added layer of security prevents unauthorized access, even if someone gains control of your unlocked phone. You can customize the timeout period after which the app will require re-authentication, with options ranging from immediately to after 10 minutes.

Google Authenticator's new Privacy screen feature | Images credit — 9to5Google

Another handy improvement is the ability to search across multiple Google accounts within the app. This simplifies finding specific authentication codes when you have several accounts linked. The update also streamlines the interface by combining the hamburger menu icon with the account switcher.

The QR code scanning functionality has also been refined. Google has included clear privacy information, assuring users that the captured image is not shared, only the scan results. This addresses concerns about potential data collection during the scanning process. Additionally, a flash option has been added to assist with scanning QR codes in low-light conditions.

Google Authenticator's refined QR code scanning | Images credit — 9to5Google

Beyond these functional enhancements, the Authenticator app has undergone a visual overhaul, aligning its design with Google's Material 3 guidelines. This includes updated screens and UI elements throughout the app, giving it a more modern and cohesive appearance.

While the full rollout of version 7.0 is still ongoing, Android users can keep an eye on the Play Store for its availability. Once released, it promises to be a valuable update for those who rely on Google Authenticator for secure two-factor authentication.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Rep fired from T-Mobile authorized retailer says he has collected evidence of fraudulent activities
Rep fired from T-Mobile authorized retailer says he has collected evidence of fraudulent activities
T-Mobile reveals why chat option is not working for some users
T-Mobile reveals why chat option is not working for some users
T-Mobile customers will soon get a gift that will keep them comfy (almost) everywhere
T-Mobile customers will soon get a gift that will keep them comfy (almost) everywhere
Amazon unexpectedly makes Motorola's Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) mid-ranger cheaper than ever
Amazon unexpectedly makes Motorola's Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) mid-ranger cheaper than ever
iPhone 16 launch date leak says it will be announced a few days earlier than last year
iPhone 16 launch date leak says it will be announced a few days earlier than last year
The iPhone 16 series will be the most Android Apple series ever
The iPhone 16 series will be the most Android Apple series ever

Latest News

Instagram extends carousel capacity for summer "photo dumps"
Instagram extends carousel capacity for summer "photo dumps"
Google TV Streamer is the first to bring the benefits of the new Android 14 for TVs
Google TV Streamer is the first to bring the benefits of the new Android 14 for TVs
Chrome, Firefox, and Safari users need to beware of this security vulnerability
Chrome, Firefox, and Safari users need to beware of this security vulnerability
New OxygenOS update is now rolling out to OnePlus devices
New OxygenOS update is now rolling out to OnePlus devices
Pixel 9's launch ruined thanks to price hikes? Maybe Google made a bad call this time
Pixel 9's launch ruined thanks to price hikes? Maybe Google made a bad call this time
Probably the best Motorola Edge (2024) deal yet bundles the mid-range phone with free Bose earbuds
Probably the best Motorola Edge (2024) deal yet bundles the mid-range phone with free Bose earbuds
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless