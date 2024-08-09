Google Authenticator gets Material redesign, privacy screen, and other features





Google's own two-factor authentication app, Google Authenticator, will be receiving a significant facelift. The new version 7.0 brings a fresh look and enhanced privacy features to Android users.





One of the most notable additions is the Privacy Screen, a feature designed to safeguard your sensitive authentication codes. With Privacy Screen enabled, you'll need to provide your device's lock screen credentials (PIN, fingerprint, or facial recognition) before accessing the app. This added layer of security prevents unauthorized access, even if someone gains control of your unlocked phone. You can customize the timeout period after which the app will require re-authentication, with options ranging from immediately to after 10 minutes.





Google Authenticator's new Privacy screen feature | Images credit — 9to5Google





The QR code scanning functionality has also been refined. Google has included clear privacy information, assuring users that the captured image is not shared, only the scan results. This addresses concerns about potential data collection during the scanning process. Additionally, a flash option has been added to assist with scanning QR codes in low-light conditions. Another handy improvement is the ability to search across multiple Google accounts within the app. This simplifies finding specific authentication codes when you have several accounts linked. The update also streamlines the interface by combining the hamburger menu icon with the account switcher.




