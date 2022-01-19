Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Google

Google Nest/Home original white noise sound is back following user complaints

Iskra Petrova
By
0
Google Nest/Home original white noise sound is back following many complaints from users
Recently, we reported on the fact that a lot of Google Nest users were complaining about a new white noise introduced to Google Assistant and its quality. Now, Android Central reports that Google has restored the previous white noise version following the backlash from users.

Google Nest's original white noise is back


Google Assistant has the capability of playing white noise to help you sleep. Basically, all you have to do is to tell Google Assistant to play white noise, and your Google Nest or Home could help you sleep. However, as we reported earlier, there was a sudden change in the white noise sounds that were played, and that had a lot of users quite upset.

The change made it difficult for people to sleep, as the white noise had become more muffled and much quieter, as well as looping every 10 minutes instead of the original one-hour cycle.

Now, Google had addressed the issue with its Assistant-powered smart speakers and displays. It seems that it was an issue, rather than a planned change or update, and according to a Googler, the bug is now fixed. This pretty much means the white noise sound on your Nest or Home device should now be working as it used to.

Before the update, a Reddit user had uploaded the original white noise sound in one-hour and 12-hour versions so the affected users could use it to lull them to sleep.

The curious thing is that this change seemed like a planned one in the beginning, forcing some people to consider other variants such as other ambient sounds offered by Google (13 options in total, including rainfall, a thunderstorm, ocean, fireplace), or looking for apps that could play a better white noise. Fortunately, it was a bug and luckily, an easily fixable one.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Samsung is selling 'like new' Galaxy Watch 4 units with two-year warranty at unbeatable prices
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Samsung is selling 'like new' Galaxy Watch 4 units with two-year warranty at unbeatable prices
Snapchat announces changes to protect teens from strangers, drugs
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Snapchat announces changes to protect teens from strangers, drugs
Reliable tipster 'can confirm' Samsung Galaxy S22 series release date
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Reliable tipster 'can confirm' Samsung Galaxy S22 series release date
Samsung Display teases future shape-shifting devices with tri-folding Flex screens
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Samsung Display teases future shape-shifting devices with tri-folding Flex screens
YouTube Premium now has an annual subscription plan that saves you money
by Alan Friedman,  2
YouTube Premium now has an annual subscription plan that saves you money
Apple is in the works to fix a serious Safari bug that allows access to your Google ID
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Apple is in the works to fix a serious Safari bug that allows access to your Google ID
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless