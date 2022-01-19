Google Nest/Home original white noise sound is back following user complaints

Google Nest/Home original white noise sound is back following user complaints0
Google Nest's original white noise is back
Google Assistant has the capability of playing white noise to help you sleep. Basically, all you have to do is to tell Google Assistant to play white noise, and your Google Nest or Home could help you sleep. However, as we reported earlier, there was a sudden change in the white noise sounds that were played, and that had a lot of users quite upset.
Now, Google had addressed the issue with its Assistant-powered smart speakers and displays. It seems that it was an issue, rather than a planned change or update, and according to a Googler, the bug is now fixed. This pretty much means the white noise sound on your Nest or Home device should now be working as it used to.
The curious thing is that this change seemed like a planned one in the beginning, forcing some people to consider other variants such as other ambient sounds offered by Google (13 options in total, including rainfall, a thunderstorm, ocean, fireplace), or looking for apps that could play a better white noise. Fortunately, it was a bug and luckily, an easily fixable one.