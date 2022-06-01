Update to Google app combines Search and Maps

The Google Search app is one of the most popular apps in the world. Whatever it is that you're searching about, Google has the answer. For example, let's say that you need to know the battery capacity of the OG iPhone. Ask Google, and you'll learn that the first iPhone model was equipped with a 1400mAh battery. That is about a third of the capacity of the 4352 mAh battery on the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The Google Search app knows everything and is the first place to go when searching for an answer







Or suppose you want to know who served up Hank Aaron's record-breaking 715th Home Run. Ask Google and the assistant will tell you that it was Dodger southpaw and former Yankee Al Downing who coughed up the record-breaking round-tripper. Which Atlanta Braves reliever caught the homer in the bullpen? Again, ask Google and you'll discover that Tom House snatched the ball off of Hammerin' Hank's bat after it cleared the fence.





The Google Search app has recently received an update for Android users which was discovered on the app's Google Play listing. Under the What's new heading, it says:







Use voice commands while navigating – even when your device has no connection. Try saying "cancel my navigation," "what's my ETA?" or "what's my next turn?" Under this scenario, you're integrating two of the most widely used Google apps, Google Search and Maps.

• With the update, it's easier to access privacy settings from the home screen. Just tap your Google Account profile picture. • With the update, it's easier to access privacy settings from the home screen. Just tap your Google Account profile picture.







If you want to update the Google Search app on your Android phone, simply open the Play Store and tap the profile photo in the upper right corner. Click on Manage apps & device and Update all. You'll be able to see whether or not the Google Search app has an update teed up and ready to go. If so, click on the Update banner and let nature take its course.





Of course, sometimes nature screws up. Some users are complaining that after the latest Google app update, Google Assistant has stopped updating. A user named Dan Hobbs writes, "Google assistant is not loading or working. I can't even get to the settings. I just installed Google go and can use it now in place of Google assistant."



The more you use the Google Search app, the better it gets says Google."







A Google app user by the name of Angie Camacho outlined her problem with the app on the Google Play Store. "When I search I can only type 1 letter before the page refreshes and goes to the bottom of (the) screen. Then I have to click the search bar again so that I can type the rest of my query. So annoying! I've updated the app and nothing seems to fix it. I will be using a different search provider until this is fixed. There's other issues as well but this is the one that drives me crazy!."





Google responded by saying, "Hi Angie. Thanks for your review! If your application has a problem, try the steps from this article: https://goo.gle/2H5hF5N. If you continue experiencing issues, please submit a feedback report: Open Google App > tap top right profile picture or initial > Help & feedback > Send feedback . Appreciate it!"



