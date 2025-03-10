Google quietly removes app-sharing feature from the Play Store with latest update

Back in 2021, Google introduced a new feature that allowed Android users to share apps with others using the Quick Share feature. Three years later, release notes for the December update of the Google Play Store app revealed that this feature will soon be going away,









Chances are that most people weren't even aware of the app-sharing feature in the Play Store, and probably even fewer people used it. For those who did, though, the bad news is that it is finally gone in the latest version of the Play Store (45.2.19-31).





The feature used to live in the "Manage apps & devices" menu of the Play Store, with a "Nearby Share" icon. Google initially pitched the feature as a convenient solution for users facing weak or unreliable internet connections, or those looking to conserve mobile data by sharing apps without using Wi-Fi or cellular service.





Why Google decided to remove Nearby Share for apps in the Play Store is unclear. Even if it wasn't a feature that's regularly used, it's removal could be a big disappointment to users in remote or data-restricted areas.

What alternative app-sharing methods can users rely on now?





Thankfully, Google's standalone Nearby Share app can still works for offline sharing, supporting apps, photos, and other files across Android devices. You can also use the Files by Google app as an alternative.





But, of course, there are tons of third-party apps that will also allow you to share apps and other files between two phones. One of the most popular ones is SHAREit, with others like Xender, Send Anywhere, Zapya and more.





So, the good news is that you don't have to rely on an internet connection. The only bad news here is that you can no longer share an app directly from the Play Store.





Other recent features Google has discontinued





Google is no stranger to cutting down on services, apps, and features. Here are a few more recent examples:



