GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

Google quietly removes app-sharing feature from the Play Store with latest update

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps Google
Phone display showing several apps, including the Google Play Store.
Back in 2021, Google introduced a new feature that allowed Android users to share apps with others using the Quick Share feature. Three years later, release notes for the December update of the Google Play Store app revealed that this feature will soon be going away,

An example of what it looked like when sharing an app with another Android user via Quick Share. | Image credit -- PhoneArena - Google quietly removes app-sharing feature from the Play Store with latest update
An example of what it looked like when sharing an app with another Android user via Quick Share. | Image credit -- PhoneArena

Chances are that most people weren't even aware of the app-sharing feature in the Play Store, and probably even fewer people used it. For those who did, though, the bad news is that it is finally gone in the latest version of the Play Store (45.2.19-31).

The feature used to live in the "Manage apps & devices" menu of the Play Store, with a "Nearby Share" icon. Google initially pitched the feature as a convenient solution for users facing weak or unreliable internet connections, or those looking to conserve mobile data by sharing apps without using Wi-Fi or cellular service.

Why Google decided to remove Nearby Share for apps in the Play Store is unclear. Even if it wasn't a feature that's regularly used, it's removal could be a big disappointment to users in remote or data-restricted areas.

What alternative app-sharing methods can users rely on now?


Thankfully, Google's standalone Nearby Share app can still works for offline sharing, supporting apps, photos, and other files across Android devices. You can also use the Files by Google app as an alternative.

But, of course, there are tons of third-party apps that will also allow you to share apps and other files between two phones. One of the most popular ones is SHAREit, with others like Xender, Send Anywhere, Zapya and more.

So, the good news is that you don't have to rely on an internet connection. The only bad news here is that you can no longer share an app directly from the Play Store.

Other recent features Google has discontinued


Google is no stranger to cutting down on services, apps, and features. Here are a few more recent examples:

  • Google Podcasts app – Google discontinued its dedicated podcasting app, integrating podcast playback directly into YouTube Music. Although some users appreciated having a separate dedicated podcast player, Google decided to integrate podcasting into YouTube Music.
  • Google Domains – Last year, Google sold its domain registration business to Squarespace, despite the service gaining popularity among small businesses and individuals. Users had to migrate their domains, highlighting Google's willingness to exit services even when they’re popular, provided they don’t align closely with its core business model.
  • Jamboard's App and Hardware – Google recently phased out its collaborative whiteboard platform, Google Jamboard, even though remote work had boosted its popularity. The company instead encouraged users to transition to collaborative tools integrated within existing apps like Google Meet or Google Workspace.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.jpg
Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Google takes the battle to scammers with a new groundbreaking feature for Android and Pixel phones
Google takes the battle to scammers with a new groundbreaking feature for Android and Pixel phones
T-Mobile is nuking some devices and there's only one way to salvage the situation
T-Mobile is nuking some devices and there's only one way to salvage the situation
Verizon makes a huge announcement to put minds at ease
Verizon makes a huge announcement to put minds at ease
Report says T-Mobile will hike payouts and bill credits to those making the switch starting today
Report says T-Mobile will hike payouts and bill credits to those making the switch starting today
T-Mobile cleverly washes hands of responsibility for misconduct against customers
T-Mobile cleverly washes hands of responsibility for misconduct against customers
Your next phone may come from T-Mobile with one big edge over current devices
Your next phone may come from T-Mobile with one big edge over current devices

Latest News

This could be the next company to use a 1-inch sensor for its camera setup
This could be the next company to use a 1-inch sensor for its camera setup
Hurry up and get your favorite Apple Watch Series 10 model at an unbeatable $100 discount while you can!
Hurry up and get your favorite Apple Watch Series 10 model at an unbeatable $100 discount while you can!
AirPods are about to get weird - a top insider just backed one strange rumor
AirPods are about to get weird - a top insider just backed one strange rumor
Samsung's ultra-thin Galaxy S25 Edge should be tough enough to avoid the bendgate curse
Samsung's ultra-thin Galaxy S25 Edge should be tough enough to avoid the bendgate curse
The JBL Charge gets a rare 33% discount at Amazon, possibly for a short while
The JBL Charge gets a rare 33% discount at Amazon, possibly for a short while
At a whopping 41% off, the robust Garmin Fenix 7X Solar is the watch you didn't know you needed
At a whopping 41% off, the robust Garmin Fenix 7X Solar is the watch you didn't know you needed
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless